Super Micro Computer Is Now Closer To 'Buy', But Not Yet

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • My previous "Hold" recommendation for Super Micro Computer stock has proven to be a wise decision. What now? Read on.
  • SMCI's Q1 FY2024 looks solid. The increased sales guidance and the drastic reduction in the debt load on the company's balance sheet are very positive signs.
  • Now we see a discount to next year's multiples, which have returned to roughly their long-term averages.
  • I think if the market is in a correction and SMCI drops 15-20% from where it is today, the stock should be considered for a long-term buy. But for now, it's still a 'Hold'
ipuwadol/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

If you follow me here on Seeking Alpha, you might remember that some time ago I downgraded Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock from "Buy" to "Hold" after the stock had risen a phenomenal 180% since my

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
7.32K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 10:23 PM
Comments (4.96K)
It broke a key support area today of $255. Next support levels:

$248.51
$243.59
$233.82

Resistance: $263.20

Until it closes above resistance, it’s toast.

Institutions won’t get involved again until it closes above its 50D SMA which is currently $272.80. At the mercy of retail traders now.

200D SMA is currently $218.

Sit tight bears are in control
Bill the Bag Man profile picture
Bill the Bag Man
Yesterday, 9:52 PM
Comments (102)
Maybe a 10 percent drop. Don’t see 20 percent. If it drops 20 percent from here, the AI craze must be a lot of helium.

It is almost fairly valued here IMHO.

Averaged in the low $160, so I like to think Ill be disciplined not to chase, but want another buying opportunity.
