Introduction

If you follow me here on Seeking Alpha, you might remember that some time ago I downgraded Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock from "Buy" to "Hold" after the stock had risen a phenomenal 180% since my March bullish article. Over time, it has become apparent that SMCI stock has returned less than the market since June (the time of my downgrade), but with much higher volatility - so I believe my previously updated "Hold" recommendation aged well.

The stock is now in a medium-term consolidation, not moving anywhere after its enchanting YTD bull run:

From a fundamental point of view, however, SMCI is not standing still. The company recently reported on the first quarter of the 2024 financial year and commented on its results in detail. I have therefore decided today to review the validity of my 'Hold' recommendation.

SMCI's Q1 FY2024 Results Review

On November 1, 2023, SMCI reported its Q1 FY2024 results with net sales amounting to $2.12 billion, slightly lower than the previous quarter and 14.6% higher YoY. The gross margin was 16.7%, a slight decrease from the prior quarter and a more significant drop of 207 basis points compared to Q1 FY2023. Net income for the quarter was $157 million, falling by 14.9% YoY. As a result, diluted net income per common share was $2.75, showing a 17.9% decline from the previous year.

Cash flow provided by operations for Q1 FY2024 was $271 million [-13.75% YoY], with capital expenditures of ~$2.6 million [-75.5% YoY]. Despite the YoY drop in CFO, compared to Q4 FY2023, the company reported FCF growth, which looks good.

As of September 30, 2023, SMCI held $543 million in total cash and cash equivalents [+23.3% YoY], with total bank debt at $146 million [-49.62% YoY], which makes the company much more financially stable than a year ago.

Despite ongoing GPU supply constraints, Supermicro's President and CEO, Charles Liang, expressed satisfaction with the Q1 performance, attributing it to the teams' dedication. For Q2 FY2024, Super Micro expects net sales in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion, with GAAP diluted net income per share of $3.75 to $4.24 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $4.40 to $4.88. The company also raised its guidance for FY2024 revenues to a range of $10 billion to $11 billion, citing strong demand for AI infrastructure and promising new products.

To meet growing demand, Super Micro is expanding its validation and production facilities. By the coming March quarter, it anticipates completing a dedicated capacity for manufacturing 100-kilowatt racks with liquid-cooling capabilities, thereby expanding total rack production capacity to 5,000 racks per month in full-speed mass production.

The company's AI business includes new inferencing platforms and telco-optimized edge products based on various AI product lines, including upcoming Grace Hopper Superchip-based MGX products for generative AI and inferencing AI.

In terms of product development, Super Micro's management highlighted the firm's AI-optimized platforms, including the launch of NVIDIA CG1, CG2 Grace Hopper Superchip, and NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip. The company also offers a JumpStart program for customers to test drive its latest systems before volume deployments.

Based on all of the above, I rate the company's results as very strong - an increased sales guidance and a drastic reduction in the debt load on the company's balance sheet are a very positive sign for any investor. However, the market did not agree with my conclusions: Immediately after the report was released, SMCI shares began to fall. Why? Seeking Alpha News reported that concerns about GPU supply constraints, particularly from Nvidia (NVDA), and potential supply chain challenges may have contributed to the decline.

In my opinion, based on the market reaction we are seeing (and its consequences), SMCI is closer to the 'Buy' rating than at any time in the last 6 months.

Why Do I Think So?

First of all, SMCI's forwarding valuation multiples have cooled: the company grew out of its high multiples quickly, and the market has continued to include financial growth in its forecasts (71% and 85% positive EPS and revenue revisions in the last 90 days, respectively), but the stock has not moved higher. Now we see a discount to next year's multiples, which have returned to roughly their long-term averages:

And since the valuation of SMCI shares has reached its long-term mean again, any sharp downward movement should basically lead me to change my rating to "Buy". However, as the current valuation is close to 'fair', I cannot upgrade the stock today.

Incidentally, as I did last time, I have decided to check the “fairness” of my valuation results using DCF napkin calculations. I assume that SMCI's earnings per share will grow at a CAGR of 15% over the next 10 years and that this growth rate will become 5% in the terminal forecast period (after 10 years). At a discount rate of 10% (we are still in the tight monetary policy phase), the stock turned out to be undervalued by only 8%, which is too little for my unspoken “15% rule” (the minimum undervaluation threshold for a 'Buy' rating).

Concluding Thoughts

I like Super Micro Computer as a company that operates on the frontier of the AI revolution without being as expensive as NVDA or having as much hype as, say, Palantir (PLTR). However, financial theory teaches us to buy shares with a margin of safety and against the background of an undervaluation that is not yet sufficient for SMCI to be rated "Buy" again.

I think if the market is in a correction and SMCI drops 15-20% from where it is today, the stock should be considered for a long-term buy. But for now, it's still a 'Hold', though its multiples are already way lower than a few weeks ago.

Thanks for reading!