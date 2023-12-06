Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 06, 2023 8:45 PM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.6K Followers

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call December 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amit Berry - IR

Tom Siebel - Chairman and CEO

Juho Parkkinen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Horan - Oppenheimer

Mike Cikos - Needham & Company

Kingsley Crane - Canaccord Genuity

Owen Hobbs - JMP Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the C3 AI Second Quarter Fiscal Year ‘24 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentations, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Amit Berry. Please begin.

Amit Berry

Good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI’s earnings call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on October 31, 2023. My name is Amit Berry, and I lead Investor Relations at C3 AI. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Juho Parkkinen, Chief Financial Officer. After the market closed today, we issued a press release with details regarding our second quarter results as well as a supplemental to our results, both of which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.c3.ai.

This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our IR website following the conclusion of the call. During today’s call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking under federal securities laws. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be considered representative of our views as of any subsequent date. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook.

These statements are subject

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.