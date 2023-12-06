Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 06, 2023 9:14 PM ETSprinklr, Inc. (CXM) Stock
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
142.6K Followers

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript December 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Scro - SVP, Finance

Ragy Thomas - Founder and CEO

Manish Sarin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair

Noah Herman - JPMorgan

Matt Saltzman - Morgan Stanley

Matt VanVliet - BTIG

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Michael Berg - Wells Fargo

Michael Vidovic - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Ari Friedman - Oppenheimer

Austin Cole - JMP Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Sprinklr’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Eric Scro, SVP, Finance. Thank you, Eric. You may begin.

Eric Scro

Thank you, Alicia, and welcome, everyone, to Sprinklr’s third quarter fiscal year 2024 results financial call. Joining us today are Ragy Thomas, Sprinklr’s Founder and CEO, and Manish Sarin, Chief Financial Officer. We issued our earnings release a short time ago, filed the related Form 8-K with the SEC, and we've made them available on the Investor Relations section of our website, along with the supplementary investor presentation.

Please note that on today's call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. While the company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors, the presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. You are directed to our press release and supplementary investor presentation for a reconciliation of such measures to GAAP.

In addition, during today's call, we'll be making some forward-looking statements about the business and about the financial results of Sprinklr that involve

