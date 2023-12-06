Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Himax Technologies: No Buying Opportunity

Dec. 06, 2023 10:21 PM ETHimax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Stock
Summary

  • Himax Technologies announced Q3 FY23 with revenue growth and healthy margins due to recovery in the automotive sector.
  • Headwinds such as increased local competition and a muted festival season may hamper sales in the coming quarters.
  • The stock is trading in a downtrend, with a bearish price chart and high valuation, making it a risky investment.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor company that offers imaging processing technologies worldwide. It announced Q3 FY23, where the revenues grew, and the margins were healthy due to recovery in the automotive business. However, there are some

I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

