8.8%-Yielding SFL Corporation Has More Dividend Hikes In Store

Dec. 07, 2023 11:00 AM ETSFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Stock8 Comments
Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shares of SFL Corporation have experienced a significant rebound since my previous update, notably outperforming the overall market.
  • The company's robust contracted revenue backlog of $3.4 billion provides predictable cash flows, shielding the company from each asset class' rate volatility.
  • The stock's yield has dipped to 8.8% due to the rally, yet it remains highly attractive given SFL's prospects for sustained dividend growth.
Oil Tanker at Sea

HeliRy

In late June, I shared my thoughts on SFL Corporation (NYSE:SFL), urging investors to grab its then-10.5% dividend yield before a potential rebound. I am pleased to say that this prediction played out nicely, with the Bermuda-based shipping giant recording a

This article was written by

Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
7.66K Followers

Nikolaos Sismanis holds a BSc in Banking and Finance and has over five years of experience as an equities analyst. He covers a variety of growth stocks and income stocks, including identifying those with the highest expected return potential, and a solid margin of safety.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Wheel of Fortune where they share actionable trading ideas across all asset-classes, sectors and industries. The goal of the service is to provide a one-stop-shop for investment and portfolio ideas, while educating the vibrant community of subscribers. Features of the service include: the Funds Macro Portfolio (only ETFs and CEFs) for less active investors, the Single Macro Portfolio (single equity focused) for more active investors, educational content, and a live chat room to openly discuss ideas with like-minded investors and The Fortune Teller. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SFL, DAC, GSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

S
Sound Investor
Today, 11:38 AM
Comments (2.06K)
This is the only shipping company you can buy and hold (as opposed to trade)
S
Seeburto
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (4.56K)
Thanks for article. One of a basket of shipping stocks built during downturn. Love the yields and expect eventually capital appreciation when the cycle turns up more.
aschwaller1 profile picture
aschwaller1
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (396)
I think you meant to say, "not selling a single share". I am dyslectic and enjoy seeing "normal" people make mistakes with the English language. Thanks for all your articles. They are helpfuf. Andy
Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (2.19K)
@aschwaller1 Thanks for your kind words. Requested an edit, thanks for noticing this.
M
Mojo Rox
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (85)
I am planning on selling a single share for the time being. WHAT? you wrote this
Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
Today, 11:33 AM
Comments (2.19K)
@Mojo Rox a "not" was missing there. Just a typo, chill. Requested an edit.
