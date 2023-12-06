Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 06, 2023 9:34 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.6K Followers

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript December 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jen Hsu - Head of IR

Sumit Singh - CEO

Stacy Bowman - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Douglas Anmuth - JPMorgan

Nathan Feather - Morgan Stanley

Anna Andreeva - Needham

Rick Patel - Raymond James

Steven Zaccone - Citi

Brian Fitzgerald - Wells Fargo

Steven Forbes - Guggenheim

Lee Horowitz - Deutsche Bank

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Operator

Hello, everyone. Thank you for attending today's Chewy Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Sierra, and I will be your moderator today. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Jen Hsu with Chewy. Please proceed.

Jen Hsu

Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss our third quarter 2023 results. Joining me are Chewy's CEO, Sumit Singh; and interim CFO, Stacy Bowman. Our earnings release and letter to shareholders, which were filed with the SEC earlier today have been posted to the investor relations section of our website, investor.chewy.com.

On our call today, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements concerning Chewy’s future prospects, financial results, strategies and investments, industry trends, and our ability to successfully respond to business risk. Such statements are considered forward-looking statements under the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K and other subsequent quarterly reports, which could cause actual results to differ materially from this contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Also note that the forward-looking statements on this call

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CHWY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHWY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.