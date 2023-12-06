Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 06, 2023 9:53 PM ETSemtech Corporation (SMTC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.6K Followers

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Lin - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Paul Pickle - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Tore Svanberg - Stifel

Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities

Anthony Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna

Rick Schafer - Oppenheimer

Tristan Gerra - Robert W Baird

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

Scott Searle - Roth MKM

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Semtech Corporation's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After management remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

And I would now like to hand the conference over to Mark Lin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.

Mark Lin

Thank you, operator. Good day everyone and welcome to all those joining today's call, including analysts, investors, and my fellow employees. I'm Mark Lin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and I'm joined today by Mr. Paul Pickle, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Today, after market close, we released our unaudited results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024 which are posted to our Investor website at investors.semtech.com. Supplemental earnings materials including net sales data by end market, reportable segment, and geography, as well as the share count table reflecting potential share issuances from our convertible notes at various stock prices are also posted to our Investor website. Unless otherwise noted, all income statement-related financial measures will be non-GAAP other than net sales.

A discussion of why the company considers such non-GAAP financial measures useful along with reconciliations of such

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SMTC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMTC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.