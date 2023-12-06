Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lattice Semi Expands Line Of Mid-Range FPGAs

Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) typically perform critical but often unsung tasks in a wide range of applications, including data centers, PCs, automotive, telecom, industrial, cloud computing and much more.
  • At its recent developer event, Lattice Semiconductor made a compelling case for the entire category of programmable chips, with a specific focus on two new additions to its Avant line of mid-range FPGAs: the general-purpose Avant G and the connectivity-focused Avant X.
  • The company also debuted several upgrades to its range of software solution stacks as well as software enhancements to its line of FPGA programming tools.

Simple Circuit Board Top View

matejmo/iStock via Getty Images

Even though the tech industry has been giving a lot of attention to semiconductors recently, most of it has been focused on the big ones, like GPUs, CPUs and now NPUs. Often lost in the shuffle are chips based

This article was written by

Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
3.15K Followers
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LSCC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LSCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LSCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.