Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Management Presents at Barclays Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 06, 2023 10:01 PM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.6K Followers

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Barclays Global Technology Conference Transcript December 6, 2023 7:15 PM ET

Executives

Carl Eschenbach - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital

Raimo Lenschow

Hey, guys. Welcome to our next session. I'm really happy to have Carl here. We go back many years actually.

Carl Eschenbach

Raimo, it's great to be here. Thank you for having us.

Raimo Lenschow

It's -- and it's -- I need to be careful not to ask any of that questions?

Carl Eschenbach

Yes.

Raimo Lenschow

After all those years. But – and…

Carl Eschenbach

It was a long run there, for sure.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Raimo Lenschow

The one question I always had, and I'm sorry, it's not a Workday specific question. Well, maybe it is actually over time, like or will be, what if you're running now an application software company and before you were on the infrastructure side. Like, how -- what's the similarity. What's the difference is that now that you are kind of running it like you're realizing, oh, shoot, this is slightly different or I need to think about this differently.

Carl Eschenbach

That's a great question. So I actually think there's differences, yet there's a lot of similarities and people probably wouldn't necessarily think about the similarities, but I'll articulate them.

Raimo Lenschow

Yeah.

Carl Eschenbach

On the different side, listen, we are selling an application and that application touches a lot of users. In our case, over 65 million users are on our platform across HCM and finance. It's a very large set of data that you can gain access to. So you're really engaged with the user community a lot more than if you're selling infrastructure like VMware. You're not engaging and you're facing off and creating an employee experience for someone. So there is some differences.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WDAY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WDAY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.