It's A Bad Time To Panic Sell Stocks - Again

Dec. 06, 2023 11:13 PM ETAAPL, BABA, BAC, BAM, BAM:CA, BN, BN:CA, BRK.B, GOOG, GOOGL, META, OCSL, PDD, PSTVY, TD, TD:CA, TSM1 Comment
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.79K Followers

Summary

  • The world looks risky in 2023, with the NASDAQ-100 at 29 times earnings, and wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Some think this is all bad news for stocks.
  • Recently, I looked at these situations up close to determine whether it's time to sell out of any of my stocks and ETFs.
  • In this article, I share the results of the exercise.
  • The point of all this is to highlight the issues with "doom and gloom thinking" and show that, in many cases, the economic picture is better than it appears.
  • I do not encourage panic selling out of stocks in 2023, I'll reveal the reasons why in the ensuing paragraphs.

FG Trade

There comes a time in a person's investing career when it's time to throw in the towel. You can have the best track record in the world, the best returns, the

This article was written by

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC, AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL, TSM, BABA, PDD, OCSL, BN, BAM, TD, PSTVY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Yesterday, 11:20 PM
Comments (803)
No need to rush, panic sell after they go down
