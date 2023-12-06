Intel Corporation (INTC) 2023 Barclays Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) 2023 Barclays Global Technology Conference Call December 6, 2023 4:20 PM ET

Sachin Katti - Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network & Edge Group, Intel

Thomas O'Malley - Barclays

Thomas O’Malley

So I think we've got everyone in here. Welcome back. I'm Tom O'Malley, semiconductor and semi-cap equipment analyst here at Barclays. We're lucky enough to have Sachin Katti who is the SVP and GM of the Network and Edge Group at Intel. Very nice [ph]. I think that when most of you with Intel Network and Edge Group is not prettiest to the fanciest but I think that's an area where people could learn a lot more. And so why don't you start by just giving us a little back right about yourself? I know you've been a little over 2 years and GM for almost a year. So we like to hear about more about your background and your experience and kind of how you got to with [ph].

Sachin Katti

Yes. No, happy to, as Tom mentioned, it's the role to run the business back in February this year, a little less than a year but I've been at Intel for around 2 years. I was CTO [ph] for NEX. And I'll get into NEX in a minute but my background is a bit, I guess, unusual. So I'm a professor at Stanford. And so I've made the hard switch from academia to running a business of from $8 billion last year. I'd like to joke whenever you introduce me that saves me from a lifetime of boredom in academia.

I'm not sure I wanted to sign up for so much excitement but it is exciting. So -- but nevertheless, before that I did a couple of start-ups, last start-up got acquired by VMware and that's how -- so NEX, as you mentioned, relatively less well understood as a part of Intel. So it's the third biggest business in Intel. Roughly last year, it was around an $8 billion business. But NEX was formed 2 years ago by putting together three existing businesses in Intel. So the first one was around cloud connectivity and Ethernet. So this is the part of the business that both Ethernet products, enterprise and telco market and now IPUs, Infrastructure Processing Unit. This is our version of the SmartNICs and the DPU and that's being sold into cloud.

Obviously, Google Cloud was our definitional partner [ph] in building the IPO and now it's rolled into many other cloud customers. So that's one part of the business. The second business which is a big chunk is telco and enterprise networking. So selling a variety of Intel Xeon beyond based products to run the telco network in a cloudified manner. So whether it's 5G Core or 5G Radio Access Networks and enterprise networking, enterprise security, workloads, you name all of the typical enterprise networking and security applications running on top of Intel. So that was the second business that I became part of in that. And a third one which you probably all are aware of or previously called IoTG, that is the IoT business group. We renamed it to Edge because it's now becoming more of an Edge computing player that's much broader than this IoT application. And so that is a third business.

So overall, that's what NEX is, a combination of Ethernet, Xeon and other products that have been sold into networking and edge computing market. So had been growing double digits over the last 2 years. Last year it was an $8 billion business. This year, we are going through a painful inventory correction and we'll get into that in a minute. But yes, so very excited to be here.

Thomas O’Malley

Perfect. Yes. So I think a good way to kind of start is to dive into each of the three segments you kind of talked about. So you just go into each and you said it's been growing double digit, clearly, you're in a cyclical correction right now. But traditionally, could you just outline what those three verticals grow at? And what's the consistent long-term [ph] that we should be thinking about when we look at those three buckets.

Sachin Katti

Yes. Maybe let me deconstruct. Each of these different kind of market cycles here. So I'll start with telco because that's the one that, as many of you are probably aware, the recent report from the telco vendors themselves, is going through a correction; and this is not atypical. So every new generation of cellular standards, there's a lot of investment at the start of that cycle then they go to a trough period and then the next generation comes along, when 60 [ph] comes along, for example. COVID actually accelerated that, because of COVID and remote for a lot of mobile infrastructure build-out that happened in 2020 to 2022. And I think both North America and Europe are going to a lull right now in terms of telco operator spend. So that has been growing double digit, let's say, low teens. This year and next year will be a little be -- we're going through that correction fill, we're not out of it. I think finally, in some of the announcements that happened the day before yesterday in a limit; so telco is one segment.

The edge, it's too broad to point, pinpoint any one factor. But in general, the edge and the industrial [indiscernible] are going through this inventory correction later than the PC and the server market. Again, you see the other recent earnings releases from our peers or parts, the industrial and automotive indexed companies are seeing that inventory correction beginning to happen now. So those segments are going through that. But we have seen quarter-over-quarter sequential growth. So in Q3 we did the quarter-over-quarter sequential growth in our Edge business. So we're beginning to see that turn around and recover that had been growing high-teens before, right? And so we expect that to start normalizing into next year.

Ethernet, I think, is indexed to the enterprise and edge market. Most of our Ethernet business today is in the enterprise segment. So that when was in a supply-constrained environment last year, I think people are buying every Ethernet adapter they could lay their hands on that dripped this year. So a lot of inventory in the channel that is now being drained through. And that's what the -- let's call it, below 100 gigabit Ethernet speed. I'd say the high-end Ethernet, the XFactor's AI [ph]. Today, AI is driving a lot of networking spend but it's essentially to one vendor today. And I think as Ethernet becomes an alternative for network and fabric in the cloud for AI that is going to be a big tailwind but that's coming in the future.

Thomas O’Malley

Perfect. So I think that's a great launching point. The AI question which I think is being addressed in almost every fireside here at the conference. But I've heard Intel mentioned this concept of hybrid AI. Can you explain what that means to Intel? And how do you see that market developing at the edge in the next couple of years?

Sachin Katti

Yes. I think when you think about AI, like, obviously, a lot of attention right now in the cloud as new big models are getting trained. But what we are seeing from customers is that as these models mature and models like Llama 2 and other stuff coming out, these open customers want to run insurance at the edge. And there's a variety of reasons, right? So it could be because the cloud is too expensive. They don't want to ship all this data back and hold. They don't want to pay the API charges that these big models have -- I mean if you talk to the start-up acquisition in the Valley, we are all here in the area, I think a big chunk of the gross margin is sitting here just OpenAI [ph], right? So there is a large economy concern is to run a lot of this inference locally where these elements on the edge AI being given to that.

The second reason, of course, is privacy. A lot of these are now one thing -- the prompts themselves contain a lot of private data, right? And now a lot of enterprises want to fine tune these models with their own private data and they want control over how this data is used, how the prompts actually get engineered and what kind of data is getting it put. So there's a big impetus to running this kind of inference again at the edge, right? So both those factors, costs as well as privacy and data solvency regulations are pushing influence to the edge. And so let me be precise. We expect models to be trained in the cloud. But over time, the majority of influence will happen at the edge. Now that's already been happening with computer vision. We expect that to happen even in the large language model.

If you look at Windows Copilot, for example, I think even Microsoft would want a lot of that interest with Copilot like applications to happen, run in your PC. Because it did much rather offload the cost of serving that inference to your devices rather than have to run it which is quite expensive for them.

So coming to hybrid AI, just to close the -- you will run most of the inference at the edge. But occasionally, you need the power of the cloud, right? So in the edge, we expect, for example, we'll be launching Core Ultra next week, that's our flagship laptop processor, that will be launched in New York next week. It's going to have all of the AI capabilities like an NPU and GPU integrated into the CPU itself. You no longer need a discrete part. It's all in one package, in one drive [indiscernible]. But this, we are now able to run a 30 billion parameter large language model like Llama 2, the local.

So if you want to do the query, inference query on a 30 billion parameter model, you don't have go to the cloud at all. You can actually do it on your PC on an edge computing device, you can run everything locally. We actually demonstrated this at Intel Innovation back in September. So I think this capability is going to become commonplace and with every generation of this silicon, the size of the model that we can run locally. But occasionally, you may need to go all like trillion parameter model in the cloud. That is more capable.

And so that's why what we mean by hybrid AI. Just like hybrid cloud, you will run a big chunk of enterprise compute on-prem but you will also have some of your compute sitting in the cloud. I think the same thing is going to be begin to happen to AI. But a one big chunk of the inference is going happen locally. Occasionally, people want to use the cloud's capability.

Thomas O’Malley

I think there's a big debate around the percentage of where that compute takes place, whether it's mostly on the edge or mostly in the cloud. One thing that gets brought up pretty frequently in my conversations is right now, you really have one device -- like, the smartphone, right? And you're talking about a potentially a PC processor or maybe new devices entering the market that you guys can penetrate. Can you talk about how you'd be able to penetrate the smartphone market, is that's where AI takes place? Or do you expect other devices to kind of be the tip of the spear when we're talking about AI at the edge?

Sachin Katti

Yes. I think if you think about the PC, let me start there. PC is ultimately a productivity device and AI today is mostly a productivity enhancer. If you think about the kind of things, Microsoft and other who are pushing towards the Copilot there about how do I make you more productive; so I think the PC is definitely a natural landing point for a lot of these capabilities. When I talk about the edge, I'm talking a lot about the physical infrastructure around, right? So not your devices that you're applying but if you walk into a McDonald's right, the drive-through store when you're ordering drive-through when you're ordering some food on McDonald's, that's now being AI and it look rather than a human taking your order, right?

Going into a factory, how do you do better kind of -- detection, quality, inspection; these kinds of capabilities. Going into a Home Depot, the customer service kiosk instead of having to call a human, being able to engage with the bot right there and answering queries to you, right? So this kind of infrastructure is definitely the kind of stuff that we see a lot of these AI capabilities beginning to penetrate. I think the phone, of course, is going to swap there. That where there is a lot of your personal data. But I think the edge when we think about it is much broader than the phone, it's your PC, it's all of this edge infrastructure around us and a lot of enterprise digital transformation and automation beginning to happen [ph].

Thomas O’Malley

You just named several examples of whether this could interact with the daily use run on a given day. Can you just talk about, looking at what the edge may bring in terms of Intel, how do you size that market?

Sachin Katti

I think, obviously, these numbers are still in flux. Everyone is trying to get a bit on how big these numbers could be. If you look at some of this NEX to edge markets broadly defined across hardware and software, roughly a $460 billion [ph] market that's across the entire aspect. Hardware is one chunk of that. I think the best way to think about what AI is doing is the AI-related spend that in track at the edge is growing at 20-plus percentage point, right? So that's when we look at the split in our edge compute deployments, the AI-related spend is growing at a much faster pace than the common normal edge market.

Thomas O’Malley

Perfect. So when you have a TAM really very large -- what products are you going to use to address that TAM? And then I think one interesting AI-related product under your segment is OpenVINO. Can you just comment on that as well?

Sachin Katti

Yes. So I think when we think about the edge, so I'll give you one -- let's take a step back. AI at the edge is really added to your existing applications right? So if I think about a drive-through store or a retail store, everyone wants to enhance their checkout experience with the AI capabilities. Everyone wants to augment a human when they're taking orders from our customer service.

So we look at AI as being added on to existing workflow with any of these locations. So when you think about our products, we are taking our core executive franchise. We have built a great ecosystem on that, there is a large collection of software that's already running on [indiscernible] but we are now adding AI capability program with Core Ultra next week. So we will have an Intel 4 process node, right? A CPU on that which is like -- but we will add an NPU and the GPU to that same SOC. And the same process on the edge. So every Xeon that's going to ship for the edge will have an integrated accelerator, integrated GPU and an NPU into it, right? So that's the product form factor at the hardware level, so it will have Xeon, Core Ultra and Atom-based systems that will have integrated AI capability.

Now if you're a developer, you look at this then you probably are wondering, how do I take advantage of all of these capabilities because it's going to be a lot of diversity depending on how much capacity you want, what are the [indiscernible] So what are doing with OpenVINO is our software layer is abstracting the complexity of the hardware. You are a developer; you can pick an off-the-shelf model that is trained wherever, trained on NVIDIA, trained on anything else.

You can have some Hugging Face and OpenVINO will take care of optimizing and running that model at of this collection of hardware at the edge or on the PC. So OpenVINO is a cross-platform software substrates to be able to run inference at the edge and on the PC. So we make developers like to reduce the time to market to be able to infuse AI into your application.

Thomas O’Malley

Very helpful. So we've talked the edge a little bit. I kind of want to pivot more to the networking side. So NVIDIA that's having a growth in their networking portfolio, clearly, NVLink, VuLink [ph], Spectrum-X and that's all driven by their portfolio, right? So how does Intel compete the AI networking segment when today, so much of the development is centered around their core GPU products. How do you counter that?

Sachin Katti

Yes. So today, obviously, I think the AI infrastructure is what rates it. That's what's happening in the moment. But we are making headway. So with the IPU, for example, when Google announced its NVIDIA it's actually the networking is running to our Intel IPU. And so if you look at the Google-NVIDIA and Google thought NVIDIA [ph] it's actually IPU is sitting in there doing a lot of the networking.

At OCP, Open Compute Summit just a couple of months ago, Google announced what is that built with us fully innovated with us something called the Falcon transport that's running on [indiscernible]. It is a transfer protocol that is built for this type of scale AI workloads. So what we are now doing is building on that and going to start delivering Ethernet as an alternative [indiscernible]. So using that transport, using the layer and providing an open alternative to implement; that's where the ecosystem is.

Thomas O’Malley

Do you think that you need to see a transition in product offering as in you need alternative to the core compute away from NVIDIA GPU for you to find success? Or do you think that you're outreached in that you just kind of named is going to get enough penetration to shift most of the market in your direction.

Just talk about how you're finding ways to win. When clearly, at least today, there's a pretty strong string on at least the core processing power.

Sachin Katti

Yes. So I think at UEC, right, so this is Ultra Ethernet Consortium. The whole industry is looking to build an Ethernet-based alternative for networking for AI regardless of what GPU you're connecting it. And it has been designed so that it can connect to NVIDIA GPU and Intel GPU or an AMD GPU or even the hyperscalers own internal AI accelerator?

So we expect that networking, like it always has will standardize and provide much more alternative for being able to connect to any compute whether it's GPUs or CPUs. Now I think the question is where -- how quickly it’s going to happen? I think Ethernet is one which has a long history of being able to scale, right? In terms of the largest fabrics that are getting built out there in data centers, that's all based on Ethernet. And Ethernet usually has a much larger ecosystem of vendors and technologies in place.

So I think the consensus in the industry is that we will start seeing the shift in Ethernet-based stuff like starting next year and accelerating the 800-gig generation and an 800-gig Ethernet becomes standard in many of these data center [ph]. So UEC is obviously raising to standardize how we would do it for AI but I think we are all investing in building Ethernet-based products on the [indiscernible]. Can we take a question?

Thomas O’Malley

Yes, go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned talking -- I mean, that's the Google congestion management; you don't have access to that yet, have you?

Sachin Katti

It was co-developed with us. It is integrated into the IPU hardware.

Unidentified Analyst

So is it opensource yet or Google didn't want to opensource that?

Sachin Katti

Is the open [ph] source.

Unidentified Analyst

It's going to be but it's not yet, correct?

Sachin Katti

So they opened the [indiscernible] be open to implementation.

Unidentified Analyst

So it's not Intel exclusive.

Sachin Katti

No, no. So we will support it but anyone can -- anyone can implement that hardware spec. I think right now, the IPU is the only hardware that has that spec in it from a networking side and then the software is going to be...

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned next year permits; do you expect to be the overscheduled fabric type of [indiscernible] or more like what Amazon what you guys are kind of looking at in terms of having the congestion management with the help of the NIC and the R2Gs [ph]?

Sachin Katti

More the latter. So we expect that with UEC and [indiscernible] actually go towards a more reliable transport and a congestion managed approach rather than a scheduled fabric type [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk about the networking business and exposure to both the wired and the wireless side, if you would break down the percentages and just where you see those two businesses headed in the next year?

Sachin Katti

Yes. So let me start with wireless, right? And that exposure there is on 5G. And that roughly, again, as I said, was growing double digits, a big trunk of our business. So in 5G, we have to three pieces think is one is a Xeon-based business, so all of the 5G floor and cloud brand businesses running on standard Xeon. And then, we also do custom compute [ph]. So we announced that in the customer associates that we're going to build in APA for them and that's for their next-generation base station into -- but last week and 2 weeks ago, they announced their current generation custom compute for the base station. That is also built on Intel 4. It's actually the first external products on Intel new e-nodes, the Intel 4-node [ph]. But for 5G, for wireless, I actually have two pieces. One is the standard offering which is with Xeon-based. Anyone can buy through a Dell or an HP or a Lenovo and build out their infrastructure.

And then there's custom silicon [ph] which are -- silicon built for in another customer structure on top of it. For enterprise, it's all standing, right? So we build Xeon and Xeon D. Xeon D is the edge variant of the one that is optimized for networking and our customers build SaaS CDN product applications on top of [indiscernible].

Thomas O’Malley

So you mentioned Ericsson obviously, news out this week about a shift away from suppliers of AT&T, Ericsson and Sprint [ph] Nokia loses that business. Could you size potentially what those opportunities mean for you? And if you can give any specifics on the numbers, just talk about what it means to go from a base station processing unit sitting at the bottom of the tower to some sort of virtualized processing, where do you clearly got exposure in the box of the bottom of [indiscernible]. But what is the trade-off between [indiscernible] and what the data center would be like that serving the X number of towers in the air?

Sachin Katti

Yes. I think -- so what Tom is referring to is the AT&T announcement on Monday that they are picking Ericsson be their vendor for their LAN portfolio. And specifically, AT&T is going with Open RAN and Cloud RAN; so Ericsson is a partner of us. And as I said, both their traditional RAN as well as their Cloud RAN portfolio is all on it. So all of Ericsson's brand portfolio basically is on Intel, right? And to Tom's specific question, what's happening in some is the cost which used to be built with custom silicon from us, will now get built with standard Xeon silicon [ph], right? And now you are now able to run not just the base station proper but potentially other edge competing for that too. And you can run it in a cloud-native manner because it's standard Xeon.

So the same Kubernetes infrastructure that you're using to manage a cloud you can now manage a box sitting at the bottom of seller. So there's tremendous automation and management benefits that AT&T is because they can bring the premium expertise being it to manage their data centers to running at the top bottom of the tower at much. So in terms of -- the best way to think about it is we give AT&T flexibility tower [ph], they can deploy a central office, where collection of Xeon [ph] rather than one.

And then, of course, on the same compute infrastructure all the way from the data center, all the way to the bottom of the tower next to antenna, it's just Xeon. And it's the same cloud-native infrastructure that's running end-to-end their entire network from the 5G Core, all the way to the Radio Access Network.

Thomas O’Malley

There's trade-offs every technical decision. But when you are virtualizing your network, moving away from the towers, latency becomes an issue. If you don't have processing on site, can you talk about how you compare the fact that you need to move information over longer [ph]. Does that help your network in any way?

Sachin Katti

So I think as they aggregate the compute and run on from any of these you do obviously are going to hit latency barriers, right? But many of these cell towers are now connected with pipe. So that latency is becoming less of an issue. And once you aggregate -- the benefit is twofold. One is we can run all of that software that used to run at the bottom of the cell tower in one data center. But second, it becomes the foothold for deploying edge cloud. The same Xeon that's running your radio access network, your base station contract can also be repurposed to run an edge compute workloads.

So if someone -- if AT&T wants to deploy a CDN or leaving the application or [indiscernible] application, it's the same compute platform. You don't have to build yet another infrastructure and that's the benefit of our cloud infrastructure; so you're not building purpose build infrastructure for a specific case as we use it across all of these. So that's our big bets. It's apart from obviously benefiting from the Radio Access Network build out that AT&T will do. It also makes it easy to deploy other applications there that should drive even more growth at the end.

Thomas O’Malley

It sounds like scalability is a big factor. But when you look at scaling, you need market trends to generate -- what you've seen in the 5G market is at least slowing broadly or some of the tower buildout. Can you talk about the health of that market? Do you expect there to be a second win of 5G deployment? I mean China was a large deployment very early in this cycle and you really haven't even seen the U.S. or Europe live up to the expect needs to be that we will originally kind of sought after. So -- where are we in that cycle? Do we need to see more tower upgrades? Or we see more of the micro or small cell build-outs that we originally thought?

Sachin Katti

Yes. I think China, of course, went through its buildout cycle earlier than everyone else. India is going through. So India has been the fastest-growing market on 5G. We have seen that in our business this year. Europe, I think North America build it out earlier, right? So the U.S. is up in 2020, 2021 timeframe. And I think 2024, '25 is when you'll begin to see the mid-cycle upgrade cycle happening that’s essentially on 1 day, that mid-cycle uprate. And 60 will start showing up, let's say, after 2027, 2028 timeframe. Europe, I think, has been more challenging. As obviously, Europe itself went into crisis and the fierce competition that exists in every country in Europe, like the U.S., where there is basically -- have we -- a nation in Europe probably has 4 or 5 [ph], right? So it's a tiny market, very competitive.

So the operators there have been going through a more challenging time. I think we expect Europe also to go through an upgrade cycle starting next year. Vodafone just announced it a few months ago that they will be opening it up for an update next year. So I expect end of '24 is when you'll begin to see growth back coming into the [indiscernible].

Thomas O’Malley

We talked more on the telco side. Can we just pivot briefly into the enterprise side? And again, another market that's going through a correction here. Can you talk about expectations for when that recovery begins? And then more specifically, what products you're bringing to that market?

Sachin Katti

Yes. So I think the edge market, as I'm saying earlier, are going through the enterprise market are going to a correction later than the PC and the build market. And we are seeing that in industrial, we are seeing that in [indiscernible]. However, last quarter, we did see sequential growth in the edge [ph]; so quarter-over-quarter we grew around 6% in those segments. And we are beginning to see reinsurance like we mentioned in the Q3 earnings call, similar to the PPU market went to a historic inventory correction in the first half of this year and they began to see improvement in Q3. And so we expect both the edge as well as the market to be in line with the expectations that we have for Q4 as the quarter progresses. I think we're beginning to -- and they will both benefit from the proliferation of AI and the launch of Core Ultra next.

So I think the best way to sum it up is we went through a historic in money collection earlier in the first half of this year. The edge is still going through it but it onto quarter-over-quarter growth. We have seen improvement already in Q3 on [indiscernible] like that and we talked about in the earnings call. I think we expect Q4 to line with the efficiency set after.

Thomas O’Malley

I just wanted to -- we have about a minute left here. I was curious if anyone had any questions in the audience, that they didn't get a chance before. All right. I've got one more here. So when you look out at next year clearly, your three verticals are in different phases of recovery. Some still kind of turning downwards, others as you just talked about kind of interesting a little bit of the model. So one area are you most excited about, you can attack on where do you see the pro in setting a technological perspective into the next couple of years?

Sachin Katti

Yes. I think in edge AI inflection point is the big one. So you -- I missed answering one of the questions -- one the part of the question from the last one which is what products and I think the product that I've about is Core Ultra [ph]. It is a PC product but it is also an edge product. So we take the same process is about to modify it for edge applications. It has an integrated GPU integrated NPU. So it really brings AI to the edge to your PC. And what we are seeing is 1 of the pipelines around people are having to buy and deploy a separate discrete GPU was very expensive power CPU [ph]. I can actually buy this system that has all of the AI capability I need packed in and be able to deploy many of these model plans for inferences on the edge.

So I think a lot of excitement in terms of CPU upgrade that are happening. I get asked the question, how do I -- my business getting impacted by edge AI. I think it's a TAM expansion. Any of these things that are either going to augment humans or eventually potentially humans to do, that essence is not like a function for our business and the edge, right? So I think that's really where the growth is going to come from.

The second one which will take a bit longer to play out than just next year is going to be the Ethernet replacement for our InfiniBand NVMe [ph], right? That's going to be a big one. Those are decisions obviously for big deployment that happened in 2 years. So I think '24 and 2025, we do expect that story to become AI fabric substrate for networking and proprietary technologies like we have today.

Thomas O’Malley

Very exciting plans. Thank you so much for joining us, Sachin and have a great rest of the day.

Sachin Katti

Thank you.