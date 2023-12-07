Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oil Demand Has Fallen, But It's Not All Doom And Gloom

Dec. 07, 2023 12:11 AM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO
Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.63K Followers

Summary

  • For all the talk of recession, oil demand has held up relatively well.
  • Although falling demand played a role in the recent oil rout, upside surprises in US and OPEC+ production in addition to speculators selling oil futures en masse are to blame.
  • While Chinese demand growth has failed to meet expectations, US demand in particular remains robust. Both should continue to improve as we enter 2024.
  • Given that speculators are nearly as bearish as they have been in years and oil sentiment overall is as bad as it gets, means we could be setting up for another move into the low $90’s at some point in the months ahead.
  • For now, short-term indicators remain neutral to bearish, so a little more patience is likely required as the oil market healing process continues.

Oil refinery factory

RonFullHD/iStock via Getty Images

Energy demand is holding up relatively well

Speculative selling within the oil market based on recession fears has been a mainstay within energy markets for nigh on two years now. And, while oil demand has softened of late

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.63K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJETF--
iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
USO--
United States Oil Fund, LP ETF
DBO--
Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF
USL--
United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.