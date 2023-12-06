Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OpenAI's Value Comes Full Circle

Dec. 06, 2023 11:25 PM ETMSFT
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.6K Followers

Summary

  • Sam Altman lost his job as OpenAI boss last month in the boardroom coup heard around the world.
  • The incident unveiled profound tensions between OpenAI’s safety-driven, not-for-profit parent and the corporate entity it controls.
  • Assessing an AI company’s worth, especially for such a nascent business, is in some ways an exercise in guesswork. Yet, investors have good reasons not to dismiss OpenAI’s mooted valuation.

OpenAI To Offer Commercial Version Of ChatGPT

Leon Neal

By Breakingviews

Sam Altman lost his job as OpenAI boss last month in the boardroom coup heard around the world. Four frenzied days later, with support from backer Microsoft (MSFT) and its Chief Executive Satya Nadella, he

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.6K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.