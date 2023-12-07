Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brookfield Asset Management: Time To Buy This Best-Of-Breed Blue-Chip

Summary

  • The alternative asset management industry is poised to continue growing quickly in the years to come.
  • As a leader within its industry, Brookfield Asset Management should greatly benefit from this promising industry outlook.
  • BAM's financial fortitude earns it an enviable credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • Shares of the asset manager are priced approximately 27% below fair value.
  • BAM could almost 4x the total returns of the S&P 500 index over the next 10 years.

Money rain. Yes I did it! Portrait of joyous winner, young woman in casual shirt standing with clenched fists and closed eyes, celebrating victory and richness.

A woman in showered with $100 U.S. banknotes.

Khosrork

At 26 years old, I hope to have many more decades ahead to invest. I don't want to take anything for granted, so I routinely eat a healthy diet (by American standards anyway), briskly walk/jog at

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.58K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Comments (5)

36510
Today, 12:45 AM
Comments (825)
Isn’t BN even more attractive from a valuation standpoint?
r
rbow
Today, 12:24 AM
Comments (2.04K)
Brookfield defaulted on two preferred stocks from an acquisition, I will never again trust them with my money.
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 12:34 AM
Comments (12.29K)
@rbow Thanks for the info ! Good that word gets around.
Doing very well on recent purchase of BIP-PB, you really think it's time to get out while I can get my cash without another default?
r
rbow
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (2.04K)
@Eileen Dover BIP-B is different and probably ok but hear both sides. Some supporters claim those defaults were justified because Brookfield bought a struggling company so it's good business to weasel out of the debt.
Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (12.29K)
@rbow I hope it won't happen but I'll have one eye open to it thanks to your unfortunate history with them. It will keep me from investing in anything else they have though. Thank you again. These forums DO serve a good purpose.
