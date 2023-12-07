Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why My Top Pick In The Low-Yield REIT Sector Is SBA Communications

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SBA Communications is a cell tower REIT with a market cap of $26 billion.
  • The company has both domestic and international towers, with domestic towers representing a larger portion of the total value.
  • SBAC has demonstrated strong organic growth in tower leasing and has delivered excellent growth in FFO and AFFO per share.
  • The growth in revenue drives NOI, which is fueling the reliable growth in AFFO per share. As interest rates soared, SBAC focused on reducing debt.
  • The low dividend yield represents a very low payout ratio. SBAC retains a substantial amount of cash flow, which is still used to benefit shareholders.
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

5G mobile cell phone repeater tower on the hill of a park in the mid west city of Lexington, KY during dramatic sunrise.

Ivelin Denev

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is my largest individual position.

What is SBAC?

SBAC doesn't get much attention on Seeking Alpha. Hardly anyone covers the stock because it has a low dividend yield. It's not a small REIT. The equity market cap is

It's time to try our service.

Don't make me write longer advertisements. I hate advertising. Read the reviews. See the happy customers. The customers who improved their investing. That's all the advertising any analyst should need.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
60.59K Followers

Want more? Click here for free articles on our website.

I publish far more articles on the website than on the free side of Seeking Alpha.

Even the locked articles include free previews.

Members of our full service on Seeking Alpha get complimentary access to the website.

Questions? Reach me at: Michael@thereitforum.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBAC, AMT, CCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

u
user1416
Today, 1:36 AM
Comments (7.28K)
SBAC may also be the largest beneficiary of lower rates (among the three towers) given their higher leverage.

In the meantime, things aren't looking good for DISH, they paused 5G rollout and have a deadline coming up in which they need to buy more spectrum. They are going to have to spend a lot more to meet their next FCC milestone.

Doesn't look like they will ever be a threat to the big three, but at they same time, they are a tenant of the big three and it would be good to stay out of bankruptcy.
GrowWealth30 profile picture
GrowWealth30
Today, 12:53 AM
Comments (616)
Interesting article.
I am already long SBAC for the same reasons the author stated.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SBAC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SBAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SBAC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.