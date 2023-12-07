'Big' Drops In Treasury Yields

Ralf Hahn

Relative to where they were just over a month ago, Treasury yields are down sharply as bond prices have rallied. Earlier on Wednesday, we posted on X that the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) has nearly fully erased what was a 14% YTD decline as of 10/19 on a total return basis.

The Treasury rally can also be seen loud and clear in the chart of the 10-year yield below, where yields have gone from just over 5% to just over 4.1%.

Although yields are down sharply, the current decline in yield for the 10-year still doesn't rank as the largest since the Fed first started hinting at higher rates in late 2021.

In both August 2022 and April 2023, the 10-year yield experienced a drawdown of more than 90 bps, although neither of those declines in yield reached triple digits (one full percentage point).

For this current rally in Treasuries to translate into the largest decline of the current cycle for the 10-year, it would need to fall to 4.05%, or seven basis points (bps) from current levels.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.