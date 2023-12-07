Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Advancing AI Event (Transcript)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Advancing AI Event December 6, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Su - Chair & CEO, Advanced Micro Devices

Kevin Scott - Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft

Karan Batta - Senior Vice President, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Victor Peng - President, Advanced Micro Devices

Ion Stoica - Executive chairman of Databricks

Sharon Zhou - Co-Founder and CEO of Lamini

Ashish Vaswani - Founder, Essential Ai

Ajit Mathews - Senior Director Engineering, Meta AI

Arthur Lewis - President, Core Business Operations, Global Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies

Charles Liang - CEO Supermicro

Kirk Skaugen - EVP and President of Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo

Forrest Norrod - EVP & GM of Data Center Solutions Business Unit, AMD

Andy Bechtolsheim - Chairman and Chief Development Officer, Arista

Jas Tremblay - Vice President and General Manager of the Data Center Solutions Group, Broadcom

Jonathan Davidson - EVP and General Manager, Cisco Networking

Trish Damkroger - SVP and Chief Product Officer; for HPC, AI and Labs, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Pavan Davuluri - Corporate Vice President of Windows and Devices, Microsoft

Lisa Su

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to all of you who are joining us here in Silicon Valley and to everyone who's joining us online from around the world. It has been just an incredibly exciting year with all of the new products and all the innovation that has come across our business and our industry. But today, it's all about AI. We have a lot of new AI solutions to launch today and news to share with you. So let's go ahead and get started.

Now I know we've all felt this year. I mean it's been just an amazing year. I mean if you think about it a year ago, OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT and it's really sparked the revolution that has totally

