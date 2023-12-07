Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FiscalNote: The Market Share Leader In Political, Legislative, And Regulatory Big Data

Sergio Heiber profile picture
Sergio Heiber
3.36K Followers

Summary

  • FiscalNote is a government analytics platform that provides structured data on legislative bills to government agencies, businesses, trade groups, and non-profit agencies in over 80 countries.
  • The company's flagship product, the GRM system, identifies new legislation and its implications in real-time, making it a valuable tool for compliance and pursuing goals.
  • FiscalNote has the potential to become the Bloomberg equivalent in legislative data and capture the majority of Fortune 100 companies as customers.

compliance rules and law regulation policy on virtual screen, checkbox

anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) is a first-mover platform, that applies proprietary AI and data science to provide structured political, legislative, and regulatory data. Customers include government agencies, businesses, trade groups, and non-profit agencies in over

This article was written by

Sergio Heiber profile picture
Sergio Heiber
3.36K Followers
I write about and invest in mostly early commercial stage companies that have a large TAM and zero to little direct competition. I will provide updates on companies that I introduce as long as the goalposts set by management are met. Of course, there are always unforeseen developments more often in the microcap world than otherwise and there are macro conditions that are beyond the control of company management. I'm also not always right but I like the risk/reward characteristics of investing in micro-caps.My articles are reflective of my investment interests and hopefully provide readers with ideas that they can further explore. I tend to be on the long side and generally abstain from writing negative or short themes. Besides my articles on SA, readers can find my work at MicroCapClub.com and StockPick.app

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NOTE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NOTE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOTE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NOTE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.