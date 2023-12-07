stanciuc

I have been waiting to review the Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) for a few months since listening to a podcast with Harley Bassman as the featured guest back in September. Harley Bassman is known as the 'Convexity Maven', and he regularly comes up with asymmetric macro bets like the Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) a few years ago.

The MTBA ETF gives investors exposure to new-issue MBS securities via mortgage TBA securities. With credit spreads at historic lows despite heightened economic risks, Mr. Bassman believes the convexity (i.e. prepayment) risk from new-issue MBS may be more attractive at the moment than credit risk.

I believe the MTBA ETF is worth placing on one's radar as the principles behind its design make sense. I expect to revisit the ETF in the coming months as more data becomes available to make a proper assessment of the risk and returns.

Fund Overview

The Simplify MBS ETF seeks to provide exposure to newer mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") that may provide more attractive yields and other characteristics compared to older MBS securities. Investors are encouraged to watch the deep dive video from Simplify to learn more about the MTBA ETF. Mr. Bassman also wrote about the strategy here.

What Are Mortgage-Backed Securities?

Mortgage-backed securities are investment securities that are constructed from bundles of home loans and other real estate debt that are packaged together by a dealer and issued through a federal agency like Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) or Ginnie Mae (GNMA) and sold to investors (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - MBS overview (simplify.us)

Each MBS security is comprised of thousands of mortgages made to prime borrowers and because the MBS securities are issued by a federal agency, the securities are effectively backed by the U.S. government and carry little credit risk.

Despite carrying little credit risk, MBS securities typically yield more than a treasury bond of the same maturity (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - MBS yield more than treasuries (simplify.us)

This is because MBS securities have prepayment/extension risks that are not found in other fixed-income instruments. When interest rates decline, MBS securities may have shorter duration than originally expected as homeowners prepay and refinance their mortgages at the lower prevailing interest rates.

On the other hand, when interest rates rise, MBS securities may have longer duration than originally expected as homeowners stay in their existing homes. The extra yield on MBS securities compensates investors for this variable duration exposure.

Convexity Risk More Attractive Than Credit Risk

Historically, the mortgage spread on MBS securities traded in line with the credit spread of investment-grade securities. However, as interest rates have risen dramatically in the past year, mortgage spreads have widened as well, as the probability of prepayment in the future has increased (Figure 3). According to Simplify's data, this spread between MBS and credit is currently over 100 bps.

Figure 3 - Mortgage spread at historic wides (simplify.us)

Despite a heightened risk of a recession in the coming quarters, AAA-investment grade corporate spreads are actually trading at multi-year lows, as the yield provided by AAA-rated bonds is deemed 'adequate' to investors due to the higher treasury yields (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Credit spreads at complacent levels despite heightened economic risks (St. Louis Fed)

For credit-conscious investors, therefore, the convexity risk from MBS securities may be more attractive than the credit risk from corporate bonds.

Why Buy Newer Issue MBS?

With respect to the second part of the MTBA's strategy to target newer issue MBS securities, we can see that higher coupon, newer-issued MBS securities carry higher yields to maturity ("YTM") compared to their lower coupon counterparts (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - New issue MBS carry higher coupons and YTM (simplify.us)

This is because the lower coupon securities were issued in years past when long-term treasury yields were near zero compared to more recently when treasury yields are in the 4-5% range. An MBS security can be thought of as a combination of a treasury bond plus a written call option on the treasury bond (to account for the prepayment risk). When yields decline, the bond is 'called away'.

Therefore, investors can see that for MBS securities issued when 30-year mortgage rates were 3%, we are currently a long way away from 3% mortgage rates and hence those securities have very low prepayment risk and thus low embedded option value. On the other hand, newly issued MBS securities when 30-year mortgage rates are > 6% have a lot of prepayment risk, so the written call option has a lot of option value, which increases the yield to maturity of newer MBS securities.

Why Buy TBAs?

Finally, the MTBA ETF goes one step further and instead of buying newer MBS securities with higher coupons, it mostly transacts in the MBS to-be-announced ("TBA") market, which is effectively a futures market on MBS securities (Figure 6). TBAs are rolled monthly and distributions are paid monthly to investors.

Figure 6 - Mortgage TBAs (simplify.us)

TBAs are more liquid than trading specific MBS securities as 90% of MBS trading volume is done via TBAs. They also have simpler tax treatment for investors than owning MBS securities directly.

Simplify envisions MTBA to be used as a higher-yielding substitute for mortgage index funds like the Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index ETF (VMBS) which mostly owns older MBS securities with an average portfolio coupon of 3.3% (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - VMBS portfolio overview (vanguard.com)

Alternatively, investors can use the MTBA to modify an existing aggregate bond position or as an attractive yield without credit risk (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - MTBA use cases (simplify.us)

The MTBA was recently launched on November 6, 2023, but has already accumulated $146 million in assets. It charges a 0.15% expense ratio after fee waivers until October 2024 (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - MTBA ETF overview (simplify.us)

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 10 shows the current portfolio holdings of the MTBA ETF, which comprises treasury bills plus TBAs on Fannie Mae MBS.

Figure 10 - MTBA portfolio holdings (simplify.us)

Since the MTBA ETF is so new, there is no performance or distribution history for us to analyze yet.

May Be A Good Strategy For Those Expecting Economic Weakness

Readers who follow my work know that I have recently switched my macro view from 'higher for longer' yields to an expectation that short-term interest rates have peaked and will cyclically decline in 2024 as inflation moderates. This process is mechanical; as inflation moderates, the Fed will have to lower the Fed Funds rate because otherwise, they will incrementally tighten monetary policies via higher real interest rates.

In fact, traders now expect the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates as early as March with 5 cuts penciled in for 2024 (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Traders expect aggressive rate cuts in 2024 (CME)

However, unlike consensus, I am also of the belief that the Fed's past interest rate hikes will eventually tip the economy into a hard landing, as higher interest rates are still filtering through the economy.

For many businesses, even if they refinanced their debts in the 2020/2021 era at 2% yields, those bonds will need to be refinanced at 5 or 6% as they reach maturity in the coming years (corporate bonds are typically 5 years or less), which should incrementally increase debt service costs for businesses.

For someone with a bearish view of the economy, the MTBA ETF could be an interesting way to bet on lower interest rates. If I am wrong and the Fed is able to achieve a soft landing, then short-term interest rates may not fall dramatically and the MTBA ETF will deliver a 5-6% distribution yield, better than an equivalent treasury bond.

If I am correct and there is a hard landing, then the Fed will have to cut interest rates and the MTBA ETF should benefit from capital appreciation. MTBA should perform better than corporate bonds in this scenario, as credit spreads are currently too tight.

However, given that pre-payment risk of newer issue MBS securities is higher, MTBA's capital appreciation may be less than a similar maturity treasury bond.

Conclusion

The Simplify Mortgage Bond ETF is a newly launched ETF from Harley Bassman and Simplify that attempts to capture the current historically wide mortgage spread on new-issue MBS securities. Mortgage spreads are at historic wide levels due to a high probability of prepayments in the future as interest rates are expected to decline.

While the prepayment risk is real, it may be more attractive than credit risk, which is near historic lows as credit investors are complacent about economic risks.

Without more information such as portfolio yields and target returns, it is hard to recommend the MTBA ETF at the moment. However, I think the strategy could be suitable for investors looking for higher yields without credit risk.

I am placing MTBA on my watchlist and will revisit the fund in the coming months as more data becomes available.