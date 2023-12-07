Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MTBA: First Look AT Novel Play On Mortgage-Backed Securities

Dec. 07, 2023 2:52 AM ETSimplify MBS ETF (MTBA) ETF
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.18K Followers

Summary

  • Simplify MBS ETF offers exposure to new-issue mortgage-backed securities with attractive yields and characteristics.
  • The convexity risk from new-issue MBS may be more attractive than credit risk, especially with credit spreads at historic lows.
  • While the strategy looks interesting, I am hesitant to recommend it at the moment without more information about MTBA's distribution policies and target returns.

Business Acronym MBS - Mortgage Backed Security

stanciuc

I have been waiting to review the Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) for a few months since listening to a podcast with Harley Bassman as the featured guest back in September. Harley Bassman is known as the 'Convexity Maven', and he regularly

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.18K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MTBA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MTBA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MTBA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.