VICI Properties: Bowling Its Way Into A Diversified REIT

Dec. 09, 2023 10:00 AM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)
Summary

  • The VICI management has proven to be highly competent, attributed to profitable growth trend, despite the challenging macroeconomic outlook.
  • It is apparent that the REIT has also dipped its toes into multiple non-gaming properties as a way to diversify its risks, with certain sectors expected to underperform the downturn.
  • The same trend has also been observed with multiple REITs, such as AMT into Data Center, IIPR into mixed-development/self-storage, and O into resort/gaming properties.
  • Despite the ambitious acquisitions thus far, VICI remains highly capitalized with a robust balance sheet, implying the safety of its dividend growth ahead.
  • With the Fed unlikely to further hike interest rates and some already speculating a Fed pivot as soon as Q1'24, we believe that the worst may very well be behind us.

We previously covered VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in September 2023, discussing its outperformance over the REIT sector median, with the excellent top and bottom lines triggering the consistently raised quarterly dividends thus far.

Combined with CPI-tied

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks.

Comments (6)

d
doc47
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (4.01K)
Good stock, not great. I use covered calls in a Roth to get a tax-free yield of 10%+ annually.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 10:54 AM
Comments (11.57K)
Good commentary
Smart growth and multiple income streams is a bonus not a hindrance as many believe
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
Today, 11:00 AM
Comments (3.17K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut My sentiments exactly
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (76.47K)
Nice job @Juxtaposed Ideas
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (3.17K)
@Brad Thomas Thank you for the encouragement.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 10:48 AM
Comments (76.47K)
@Juxtaposed Ideas You're welcome and Happy Holidays!
