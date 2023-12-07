Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Billionaire Larry Fink 'More Optimistic Than Ever' And 100% In Stocks: Our Approach

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is extremely bullish on the stock market and recently encouraged investors to allocate up to 100% of their portfolios to equities.
  • We look at why Mr. Fink is so bullish on stocks and where he sees the best opportunities are right now.
  • We also share our take on the market and share some of our top picks of the moment.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

New York Times DealBook Summit Held In New York City

Michael M. Santiago

Billionaire investor Larry Fink - CEO of the world's largest asset manager BlackRock (BLK) - recently expressed extremely bullish sentiment on the stock market, telling Jim Cramer:

I’m more optimistic than ever.

He went on to

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
17.23K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, BIP, BAM, PAX, SLV, IAU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 9:10 AM
Comments (7.2K)
I’m always heavy equities, but I have a hard time trusting Mr Fink. Thanks for the read. BTW, we do own a bit of BLK, just to keep an eye on them as a precaution. :)
M
Miwicz
Today, 9:02 AM
Comments (2K)
Larry Fink: go all in so you get rugged and Blackrock can buy your house from under you, completing the master plan of reinstating serfdom
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BLK--
BlackRock, Inc.
IVV--
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
IEFA--
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
SLV--
iShares Silver Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.