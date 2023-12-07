Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Let's Talk Blockchain, Not 'Crypto'

Dec. 07, 2023 4:04 AM ETBKCH, LEGR, BITS, IBLC, GFOF, BCDF, BLKC, CBCX:CA, HBLK:CA
CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.15K Followers

Summary

  • Since Bitcoin’s inception in 2009, traditional finance has struggled to understand what it is, what it will be, and whether it is a viable investment asset.
  • Blockchain technology’s most valuable application is not through a token or coin but hinges on two distinct concepts: The blockchain itself — that, is the ledger responsible for providing the single source of truth — and the so-called consensus protocol, or how that truth is agreed to.
  • Blockchain represents the real opportunity that investors should be talking about.

Crypto currency and digital wallets concept background. CGI 3D render

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

By Andrew Almeida, CFA

Background

For the average person, the term “crypto” has become a catchall. It encompasses everything from non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to Layer 0s, Layer 1s, Layer 2s, staking protocols, permissioned blockchains, public chains, Web 2.5, Web 3.0, and beyond. I cringe whenever someone asks me if I

This article was written by

CFA Institute Contributors profile picture
CFA Institute Contributors
5.15K Followers
CFA Institute is a global community of more than 100,000 investment professionals working to build an investment industry where investors’ interests come first, financial markets function at their best, and economies grow.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKCH--
Global X Blockchain ETF
LEGR--
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
BITS--
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
IBLC--
iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF
GFOF--
Grayscale Future of Finance ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.