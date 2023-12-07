Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Service Properties Trust: Heavy Debt And Shaky Dividend

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hotel REITs have performed well this year, keeping pace with the Dow and outperforming other REIT sectors. Not so with Net Lease REITs.
  • Hotel demand is increasing, with passenger volume slightly above pre-pandemic levels and hotel RevPAR 17% above 2019 levels.
  • Service Properties Trust is a small-cap company with assets split almost equally between hotels and net lease properties.
  • The company is struggling under a heavy debt load at high interest, and the dividend is in doubt.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Speed on a rollercoaster

apomares/E+ via Getty Images

Hotel REITs have been the 5th-best REIT sector for total return this year, posting a gain of 9.35%, keeping pace with the Dow (+9.23%) and outstripping the S&P 400 (+7.88%) and S&P 600 (+5.67%), while badly lagging the red-hot Nasdaq (+45.44%) and the S&P 500 (+19.39%).

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today! 

This article was written by

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
2.29K Followers

Philip Eric Jones is a financial writer, educator, artist, and inspirational speaker. He writes about investing for retirement with a focus on Growth stocks and REITs.

He is a contributor to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The service features a team of analysts focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for reliable income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

m
mt57
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (701)
I stopped reading at “externally managed by RMR.” Cross to the opposite side of the street when you see that name.
Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (1.53K)
@mt57 LOL. I wanted to say something like that in the article, but it might not pass editorial review. :-)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SVC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SVC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SVC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.