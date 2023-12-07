Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meitu Dolls Up With Spinoff For Singaporean Unit

Dec. 07, 2023 6:00 AM ETMeitu, Inc. (MEIUF) Stock
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.78K Followers

Summary

  • Meitu has completed new funding for its Singapore-based Pixocial unit that accounted for a major portion of the company’s net income in 2022.
  • The new funding raised $22 million from participants including Fidelity’s Eight Roads investment arm, valuing Pixocial at more than $100 million.
  • Pixocial now has the capital to build its own business outside of China, and perhaps eventually list its own shares separately from Meitu.

Abstract colorful glass background

Altayb/iStock via Getty Images

Meitu, Inc. (OTCPK:MEIUF) (1357.HK) is no slouch when it comes to looking for new ways to monetize its popular beauty apps. The company started out by creating a popular app that lets people beautify selfies and

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.78K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MEIUF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MEIUF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MEIUF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.