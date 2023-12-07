Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
British American Tobacco: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful

Jonathan Weber
Summary

  • British American Tobacco's shares slumped by close to 10% after announcing a write-down of intangible assets on its balance sheet.
  • The write-down does not impact the company's cash position, cash flows, or dividends.
  • BTI's reduced-risk products portfolio is showing growth and profitability, offsetting declines in traditional cigarettes.
Afraid to loose money

MediaProduction

Article Thesis

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) (OTCPK:BTAFF), which had been inexpensive for a while, saw its shares slump by close to 10% on Wednesday when the company stated that it would write down the value of some

Jonathan Weber
Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan's primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Jack be quick profile picture
Jack be quick
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (561)
This stunningly large write down is managements admission they cannot sustain the value of these brand assets in the future. While no money is leaving the company now, it did leave the company when the assets were purchased. The write down cuts book equity by a third and may be expected to negatively impact debt rating considerations. Net tangible assets remain negative to the tune of 50 billion gbp. The decision to begin amortization of remaining brand assets will further negatively impact earnings going forward. Questions on whether reduced risk products can achieve the margins of combustibles remain as they become an increasing component of revenue. This is a bell ringing moment when one should consider the ambient temperature the ice cube is enduring. If one believes the market reaction is over done, perhaps this is a short term trade opportunity, not an all clear for an investment.
E
EROC
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (392)
agree. bought more yesterday.
Flipper2058 profile picture
Flipper2058
Today, 7:28 AM
Comments (8.62K)
“the company's cash flows (both operating cash flows and free cash flows) are also not impacted by this intangible asset write-down.”

Actually this isn’t true, they are Increased, because of the tax savings.
A
Arthur Fisher
Today, 7:25 AM
Comments (1.16K)
Don't buy shares of companies whose products sicken and kill their customers.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 7:18 AM
Comments (786)
Bti, mo and pm are the best. Thank you all.
Kenmare profile picture
Kenmare
Today, 7:17 AM
Comments (2.78K)
A fine sensible piece, Jonathan. I continue to avoid tobacco in general. Too many imponderable right now for me.
hugh74jones profile picture
hugh74jones
Today, 7:16 AM
Comments (595)
Exactly ---the seldom followed common sense rule of the market, and often individual stocks, as in case of BTI, which I have a position----- Buy when others are Fearful; and Sell when greed prevails. The article was very helpful in clarifying points regarding this BTI news.
About BTI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
More on BTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTI
--
BTAFF
--
