Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel: Cheap Considering Politics And Progress

Dec. 07, 2023 7:08 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC) Stock
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.74K Followers

Summary

  • Intel's management team continues to guide for 5 nodes in 4 years plan, reflecting the company's potential.
  • The aggressive implementation of Intel's vision is starting to see fruition, a stark difference from the past.
  • Intel is undervalued as the stock price is not reflecting the company's progress and future potential yet.

Gamers Take Part In the Epic.Lan 38 Esports Tournament

Leon Neal

Introduction

For the past few years, I have been covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and I have consistently given a buy rating on the company. My arguments throughout these times focused on geopolitical progression [source,

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.74K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, INTC, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About INTC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.