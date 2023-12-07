Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TriplePoint Venture Growth: Why I'm Moving To The Sidelines

Gen Alpha
Summary

  • TriplePoint Venture Growth is an externally-managed BDC that invests in debt financing for high-growth companies.
  • It currently pays a 15% dividend yield that's well-covered by net investment income.
  • TPVG's portfolio quality has declined, and its NAV/share performance lags behind its peers, making it a less attractive investment option at present.

Many investors will shy away from high yield, and this may be warranted for some companies, as an elevated yield is a sign of a company in distress. However, certain industries such as REITs, BDCs, and MLPs are designed for high yield

I am Gen Alpha. I have more than 14 years of investment experience, and an MBA in Finance. I focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium- to long-term horizon.

I provide high-yield, dividend growth investment ideas in the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPVG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

GARAK profile picture
GARAK
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (1.09K)
Au Contraire
seekingalpha.com/...
andysbling profile picture
andysbling
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (1.47K)
A Hold?..awesome..because I hold it...$$$
racerkeith profile picture
racerkeith
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (2.55K)
Agree with the sentiment in this article. I'm holding my position in $TPVG at $11 avg cost and collecting the nice 15% divvies to invest in other opportunities.
s
scobb200
Today, 8:29 AM
Comments (286)
Agree 100%...some typos in article indicating "TRIN" instead of "TPVG".
M
MojoRisin1
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (1.94K)
@scobb200 - Yes, it became a confusing read due to the typos.
