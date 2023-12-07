Spencer Platt

Over the last quarters, Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) has demonstrated notable improvements in its business fundamentals, achieving enhanced efficiency and attaining GAAP profitability in Q2 this year. Despite these strides, the stock has experienced a downturn in recent times, lacking a clear catalyst for substantial growth. Even worse, HOOD plummeted approximately 16% subsequent to the Q3 2023 release, following a revenue miss.

However, the tides appear to be shifting for the company, with HOOD rebounding over 25% in the last 5 trading days. This surge can be attributed to a culmination of various catalysts that have provided a much-needed lift to an already undervalued and improving stock. These catalysts include a surge in crypto activity, a general stock market rebound, and the company's expansion into international markets. This upswing indicates that HOOD may finally be commencing a long-awaited, sustained uptrend.

Q3 Recap: Revenue Miss But Improving Fundamentals

On November 7, Robinhood reported Q3 results, missing on revenue. This outcome was negatively perceived by the market, resulting in a stock decline of about 15-16% in the following month. However, upon closer examination, the company's performance seems to be improving, showcasing more positive aspects than negatives.

Some positive financial highlights:

Revenue went up 29% year over year, reaching $467 million

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 191% year-over-year to $137 million

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) increased by 27% year-over-year to $80

These financial advancements stemmed from various fundamental improvements, including the growth of assets under custody, an increase in net cumulative funded accounts, a rise in Gold subscribers, and strong net deposits. A significant 96% surge in interest revenue clearly contributed to this progress as well.

Despite these business enhancements, the market had higher expectations from Robinhood. One of the few possible reasons for the revenue miss appears to be the slowdown in the company's transactional revenues, which declined by 11% year-over-year. This decline was fueled by a 13% decrease in equities revenue and a substantial 55% drop in cryptocurrencies. While these aspects represent clear negatives for the company, the current tailwinds it's experiencing seem poised to address these issues.

Robinhood Enjoys a Perfect Storm of Tailwinds

Over the last 5 trading days, Robinhood stock surged 25% from its recent lows, thanks to a unique convergence of several catalysts which fuel the stock price.

Crypto activity is a welcome catalyst for growth

The first and most prominent catalyst at the moment is the resurgence in crypto activity. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been up 162% year-to-date and 59% over the last 2 months alone on the speculations of a spot Bitcoin ETF being approved by the SEC.

The surge in cryptocurrency prices appears to be boosting trading activity among individual investors, particularly on Robinhood's platform. The company has recently released a monthly report on its trading activity, indicating that "November Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were roughly 75% above October 2023 levels."

This stands as a significant positive for Robinhood. Reflecting on our Q3 results review, the company encountered a 55% year-over-year decline in crypto transactional revenue, impacting its ability to meet market expectations. With the current surge in crypto activity, Robinhood might undergo a substantial upturn in the upcoming quarter, potentially not fully factored into market expectations. In Q4 last year, Robinhood recorded $39 million in transactional revenue from crypto, and if we consider a possible 60-80% increase in activity, the number can reach $63-70 million in the coming quarter.

In addition, Robinhood was reported as "the third-largest Bitcoin holder as of August," with a single crypto wallet holding $3 billion. Now, despite the positive market response to this news, it remains unclear whether the company directly benefits from this position, as it appears to belong to one of their clients. (CoinDesk reported that the company didn't disclose the owner) Nevertheless, this presents a potential hidden opportunity and affirms Robinhood's platform credibility, as the wallet owner's choice of Robinhood for their operations might generate transactional revenue for the company.

Trading activity poised for rebound amid market uptrend; meme stocks are gaining traction again

Moreover, as the stock market shows signs of a rebound, exemplified by the historic 7% surge in the S&P 500 (SP500) throughout November, Robinhood is positioned to potentially benefit from an upturn in transactional revenue. A resurgence in market activity often translates into increased trading volumes, particularly in a platform like Robinhood, known for its accessibility and popularity among retail investors. The heightened market volatility and renewed interest in stocks amid this recovery could incentivize more trading among users, potentially boosting the platform's transactional revenue.

Furthermore, the resurgence of meme stocks could offer another avenue for Robinhood to augment its transactional revenue, particularly from options trading. The recent resurgence of interest in these stocks echoes the trading frenzy witnessed in 2020-2021, characterized by elevated speculative trading and heightened volatility. Given Robinhood's user demographic, which is known to include a substantial base of young investors interested in speculative and high-volatility trading, a renewed interest in meme stocks could lead to increased options trading activity on the platform.

International expansion should create new revenue streams

Finally, the news about planned international expansion is a much-welcomed reason for optimism.

Robinhood is gearing up for a significant stride into the international market, beginning with its planned entry into the UK market in 2024. However, this expansion isn't limited to the UK alone; it's part of a larger global strategy that includes rolling out crypto trading services in the EU post the UK launch. Venturing into these new territories presents Robinhood with a substantial opportunity to explore fresh revenue streams, especially in light of the aforementioned crypto boom. Expanding beyond its US base could potentially unlock significant earnings, offering a new avenue for growth and diversification.

Factors Influencing Thesis and Potential Risks

The buy thesis on Robinhood hinges on multiple factors that could shape its trajectory, but potential risks loom amidst the promising catalysts.

While increased crypto activity currently bolsters growth, the inherent volatility of the crypto market casts uncertainty on its sustainability. Similarly, international expansion, notably the entry into the UK market, carries inherent risks, and its success is not guaranteed. Furthermore, the anticipated increase in transactional revenue faces uncertainty as recent data shows equity notional trading volumes and options contracts traded aligning closely with the previous month, raising questions about a definitive revenue surge. Moreover, the consistent decline in Monthly Active Users (MAU) by 16% year-over-year to 10.3 million signifies a prolonged decrease since the pandemic, indicating potential challenges in retaining and engaging users on the platform.

These factors need to be monitored closely as they could potentially impact the realization of the optimistic buy thesis for Robinhood.

Key Takeaways and Valuation Target

Overall, despite a 29% revenue surge and a remarkable 191% increase in adjusted EBITDA, Robinhood faced a 15-16% decline post Q3 results. However, the recent catalysts triggered a swift 25% surge in the stock, marking what seems to be a "perfect storm" of several factors set to initiate a sustained uptrend for Robinhood's stock. The crypto market, particularly Bitcoin's resurgence, signals a potential revenue upturn for Robinhood. The company's upcoming global expansion into the UK in 2024, coupled with plans for EU crypto services, hints at promising revenue avenues. As the broader market and meme stocks regain momentum, Robinhood stands poised for heightened trading activity and diversified growth beyond its US base.

In terms of valuation, the stock holds substantial growth potential, even after the recent run. With the outlined catalysts and ongoing business enhancements, HOOD could potentially reach around $3 billion in sales by 2025, surpassing current, surprisingly muted revenue estimates. Considering a modest P/S ratio of around 5 (where the stock currently trades amid efforts toward profitability), HOOD's market cap could rise to $15 billion, a notable 65-70% higher than its current valuation. With approximately 70% of the company's market cap in cash and equivalents and no long-term debt, risks appear somewhat mitigated. Hence, I am upgrading my rating for HOOD to Strong Buy.