Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Illumina: Conditions Are Met For A Rebound

Dec. 07, 2023 8:31 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock
DZ Research profile picture
DZ Research
36 Followers

Summary

  • Illumina remains by far the leader in the NGS sequencing market.
  • After the divestment of Grail, Illumina's core business could become highly cash-generative again with close to 30% FCF margin to revenues.
  • The stock suffered a perfect storm: end market slowdown, a highly cash-burning Grail and forced divestment, management removal, and the impact on FED rates. The worst seems to be behind.
  • The balance sheet would need a modest capital raise (debt or equity) to handle the EU cash-injection requirement into Grail before the spin-off.
  • My DCF model indicates a clear upside potential using conservative assumptions. To me, it’s a BUY.

dna molecules on abstract technology background

monsitj

My Thesis

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) experienced several difficulties since 2022: first, the acquisition of Grail turned into a total fiasco (high operational cash burn and a forced divestment by the regulatory authorities). This led to a stressful but necessary management removal, pressured by

This article was written by

DZ Research profile picture
DZ Research
36 Followers
Hello readers! Passionate about technology, my focus will be on finding and analyzing companies which can play a relevant role in today geopolitics, leverage their IP, and eventually with time become new leaders. Therefore, the investment style will correspond to growth companies with a biais on the mid cap segment. Main sectors under studies will be: biotechnologies, computer chips, cloud technology, energy and commodities. A special attention will be given on risks surrounding business cases, with a top down approach completing each bottom up analyses. As growing business often fail the test of funding, systematic balance sheet analysis will be performed while stress test will be employed to challenge my theses and see what degree of safety lie in each models. Long term capital appreciation will be preferred rather than short term speculation. Holding a master in communication, a MBA, completed with an experience in journalism, I will be happy to share with you my ideas and points of views. Being a SA contributor since 2023, I am looking forward to your comments to help me improving my work and will do my best to provide the most extensive coverage in these thematics for you. Best regards

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ILMN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ILMN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ILMN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.