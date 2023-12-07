Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For November 2023

VanEck
Summary

  • Bitcoin outperformed the S&P 500 in November, reaching an 18-month high, driven by investor interest and the potential approval of US Bitcoin ETFs.
  • Ethereum experienced significant growth, surpassing Bitcoin's increase for the first time since July.
  • Other notable performers in the cryptocurrency space included Coinbase equity, DeFi tokens, and layer 1 smart contract platforms like Solana and Avalanche.

In November, Bitcoin outperformed the S&P 500 due to investor interest and potential US Bitcoin ETFs, while Ethereum's growth also outstripped Bitcoin's.

Please note that VanEck may have a position(s) in the digital asset(s) described below.

In November, Bitcoin (

