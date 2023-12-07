The Bond Market Rally Is Probably Over

Viktor Aheiev

Stocks struggled for a third day in a row, as they should after a near-record run during the month of November. Long-term bond yields are also finding what I believe to be a bottom over the short to intermediate term, as we have completely reversed the rapid rise that instigated the correction from August through October. The increase in 10-year Treasury yields from approximately 4% to 5% was fueled by fears that elevated rates of inflation would persist, and the Fed would keep short-term rates “higher for longer.”

finviz

Those fears have dissipated to the extent that sentiment has shifted 180 degrees. The consensus is now expecting rate cuts as soon as the first quarter of next year, but not because of an impending economic downturn. The latest inflation reports have been better than expected, revealing that the Fed is ahead of schedule in achieving its objective of stable prices. The labor market is also falling back into a better balance between supply and demand, as seen in this week’s JOLTS report. This should further relieve inflationary pressures moving forward. Yesterday’s ADP report showed fewer jobs created than expected at 103,000, which is still a healthy number that shows the expansion continues. The Fed can’t possibly ask for a better scenario, which is why stock prices have soared.

Stockcharts

Therefore, the focal point of next week’s Fed meeting is likely to be the quarterly update of its Summary of Economic Projections. The outlook for inflation, unemployment, and the rate of economic growth should all move ever so modestly in a more positive direction. I also expect to see the year-end outlook for short-term rates to edge lower from the current 5.1%. This will be good news, but I think it is largely priced into stock and bond prices at this point.

Federal Reserve

Therefore, the bond market rally has probably run its course. I would love to see long-term interest rates continue their decline, but I think a move in the 10-year below 4% would be an indication that fears of inflation are shifting to concerns about the sustainability of the rate of economic growth. We do not want that if we also want to see the bull market continue. The 20-year Treasury bond ETF (TLT) has rallied to its 200-day moving average, which also coincides with as overbought a condition as we see in the major market stock averages today. I think modestly reducing duration in bond portfolios at this stage is a prudent move.