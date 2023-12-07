Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brookfield Real Assets Vs. SJNK: Birds Of A Feather

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

Close-up stack coins with icons of family inside the house.

Adisak Lamphat/iStock via Getty Images

The Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) took flight during the pandemic and did not touch down until August of this year.

We covered it when it took flight in 2020, and explained why the distribution was unsustainable. It

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered 39% discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, should you cancel within the first 30 days.

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
40.74K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (13.42K)
remembering inception/merger to create this $RA fund, the thought was it would possibly be 'real equity assets' but it turned out to be as you note basically a junk bond fund, now overdistributing.
good things: disc to NAV, diversified w lots of holdings, cut distribution, relatively low leverage for a levered CEF
bad things: similar holdings in the diversification, would fall in unison, did not cut dist enough as TV notes to stop NAV erosion, run by the Vampires who only care about fees not you; 🦇🦇🦇🦇
Verdict.. run, put garlic around your neck and carry a big cross, do not look back. BeaBuffy
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SJNK
--
RA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.