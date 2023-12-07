FLBL: The Cycle Shift Doesn't Help

PM Images

Senior loan ETFs tend to not get much attention, but I think it's worth writing about some of the more popular funds in the space given how they've done the past several years. The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) is an actively managed, exchange-traded fund that came to the market in 2018. The fund primarily aims to provide investors access to floating rate exposure via leveraged loans. With its strong focus on generating high levels of current income, FLBL currently offers an impressive 30-day SEC yield exceeding 8.9%.

Senior floating loans, also known as Senior Floating Interest Rate Loans, are a type of senior loan where the interest rate is not fixed and fluctuates over the term of the loan. This fluctuation is typically based on a benchmark interest rate. These loans bear the characteristic of seniority, meaning in the event of default, these loans are repaid before other debt obligations. The interest rate readjustment in senior floating loans typically happens on a quarterly basis or equivalent to 0.25 years.

Details on FLBL Holdings

FLBL's investment portfolio comprises over 215 individual names. The top five individual positions in the fund are below a 1.3% allocation of the underlying collateral, making the fund resilient to single issuer defaults.

franklintempleton.com

From a sector standpoint, FLBL presents a conservative composition with a hefty allocation to the healthcare sector. The fund also has key allocations in software, insurance, healthcare technology, and media sectors, each contributing to double-digit exposure. In case of impending bankruptcy or liquidation, senior loan holders like FLBL typically take precedence in repayment, offering some protection against credit risk.

franklintempleton.com

Peer Comparison

Contrasting FLBL with similar ETFs provides a clearer understanding of its relative performance and positioning. Two competitors are with the Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) and the Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF). Both these funds employ leverage to enhance their returns, which can magnify gains during bull markets and losses during bear markets. That use of leverage has resulted in those funds outperforming FLBL.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in FLBL

Pros:

High Dividend Yield: FLBL provides a substantial dividend yield, currently standing at nearly 9%. This yield is higher than most bonds and bond sub-asset classes, making it an attractive prospect for income-focused investors. Low Interest Rate Risk: As FLBL primarily invests in floating rate senior loans, it exhibits low interest rate risk. This feature can be beneficial for investors in a rising interest rate environment. Below-Average Expense Ratio: The fund operates with a below-average expense ratio of 0.45%, which can enhance net returns for investors over the long term.

Cons:

High Credit Risk: A major portion of FLBL's portfolio comprises 'B' rated credits, which are typically issued by companies with lower credit ratings. This can potentially increase the credit risk for the fund. Underperformance During Rate Cuts: As senior loans have floating interest rates, they are susceptible to underperformance during periods of rate cuts.

Conclusion

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF presents a compelling investment proposition for those seeking high current income in a rising interest rate environment. Its diversified holdings, low interest rate risk, and a below-average expense ratio make it an attractive choice. However, we are likely no longer in a rising rate environment. Personally I prefer higher quality paper that can withstand a credit event, whenever it may come.