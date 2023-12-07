FLBL: The Cycle Shift Doesn't Help
Summary
- Franklin Senior Loan ETF offers access to floating rate exposure and has an impressive 30-day SEC yield exceeding 8.9%.
- FLBL has a conservative composition with a focus on the healthcare sector and offers protection against credit risk.
- FLBL faces competition from other leveraged funds, but its low interest rate risk and below-average expense ratio make it an attractive choice.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Lead-Lag Report get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Senior loan ETFs tend to not get much attention, but I think it's worth writing about some of the more popular funds in the space given how they've done the past several years. The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) is an actively managed, exchange-traded fund that came to the market in 2018. The fund primarily aims to provide investors access to floating rate exposure via leveraged loans. With its strong focus on generating high levels of current income, FLBL currently offers an impressive 30-day SEC yield exceeding 8.9%.
Senior floating loans, also known as Senior Floating Interest Rate Loans, are a type of senior loan where the interest rate is not fixed and fluctuates over the term of the loan. This fluctuation is typically based on a benchmark interest rate. These loans bear the characteristic of seniority, meaning in the event of default, these loans are repaid before other debt obligations. The interest rate readjustment in senior floating loans typically happens on a quarterly basis or equivalent to 0.25 years.
Details on FLBL Holdings
FLBL's investment portfolio comprises over 215 individual names. The top five individual positions in the fund are below a 1.3% allocation of the underlying collateral, making the fund resilient to single issuer defaults.
From a sector standpoint, FLBL presents a conservative composition with a hefty allocation to the healthcare sector. The fund also has key allocations in software, insurance, healthcare technology, and media sectors, each contributing to double-digit exposure. In case of impending bankruptcy or liquidation, senior loan holders like FLBL typically take precedence in repayment, offering some protection against credit risk.
Peer Comparison
Contrasting FLBL with similar ETFs provides a clearer understanding of its relative performance and positioning. Two competitors are with the Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) and the Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF). Both these funds employ leverage to enhance their returns, which can magnify gains during bull markets and losses during bear markets. That use of leverage has resulted in those funds outperforming FLBL.
Pros and Cons of Investing in FLBL
Pros:
- High Dividend Yield: FLBL provides a substantial dividend yield, currently standing at nearly 9%. This yield is higher than most bonds and bond sub-asset classes, making it an attractive prospect for income-focused investors.
- Low Interest Rate Risk: As FLBL primarily invests in floating rate senior loans, it exhibits low interest rate risk. This feature can be beneficial for investors in a rising interest rate environment.
- Below-Average Expense Ratio: The fund operates with a below-average expense ratio of 0.45%, which can enhance net returns for investors over the long term.
Cons:
- High Credit Risk: A major portion of FLBL's portfolio comprises 'B' rated credits, which are typically issued by companies with lower credit ratings. This can potentially increase the credit risk for the fund.
- Underperformance During Rate Cuts: As senior loans have floating interest rates, they are susceptible to underperformance during periods of rate cuts.
Conclusion
The Franklin Senior Loan ETF presents a compelling investment proposition for those seeking high current income in a rising interest rate environment. Its diversified holdings, low interest rate risk, and a below-average expense ratio make it an attractive choice. However, we are likely no longer in a rising rate environment. Personally I prefer higher quality paper that can withstand a credit event, whenever it may come.
Markets aren’t as efficient as conventional wisdom would have you believe. Gaps often appear between market signals and investor reactions that help give an indication of whether we are in a “risk-on” or “risk-off” environment.
The Lead-Lag Report can give you an edge in reading the market so you can make asset allocation decisions based on award winning research. I’ll give you the signals--it’s up to you to decide whether to go on offense (i.e., add exposure to risky assets such as stocks when risk is “on”) or play defense (i.e., lean toward more conservative assets such as bonds/cash when risk is “off”).
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The Lead-Lag Report is provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC. All opinions and views mentioned in this report constitute our judgments as of the date of writing and are subject to change at any time. Information within this material is not intended to be used as a primary basis for investment decisions and should also not be construed as advice meeting the particular investment needs of any individual investor. Trading signals produced by the Lead-Lag Report are independent of other services provided by Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC or its affiliates, and the positioning of accounts under their management may differ. Please remember that investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC, its members, officers, directors, and employees expressly disclaim all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information in this writing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments