Nvidia Is Our Top 2024 Short Pick

Dec. 07, 2023 9:44 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) StockAMD, AMZN25 Comments
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is perhaps the growth story of the last half a decade. The company took graphical processing units (GPUs), traditionally used for exactly what their name implies, and proved they could be used for a variety of

Comments (25)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (4.97K)
I would not short from here. You should have shorted from $500.
M
MasterInvestor123
Today, 10:50 AM
Comments (227)
Let's see....record revenues, record profits, and heading into what will prove to be another record year? Gee, sounds like a great short candidate! I think an average 3rd grader can come up with a more profitable trade 😁
S
Showm
Today, 10:48 AM
Comments (19)
IDK….. Chipotles Mexican Grill has a PE of 52. It keeps going up everyday. Not sure valuation will stop NVDA especially with rates dropping……

Maybe play dips to the short side, but I would think there are more compelling shorts out there than the hottest stock on the planet with numbers that back up the hype….
laruetou profile picture
laruetou
Today, 10:42 AM
Comments (27)
While liquidity might be inferior, there are better shorts available. Don't short this one at this time. Indeed, NVDA will probably clean your clock as a short. TVP is looking into the future and telling us they clearly see problems right around the corner that will tank the share price. Well timing is everything - sooner or later, every publicly owned company is going to fail or evolve into mediocrity. But when NVDA becomes just another mediocre company (stock) is likely much further in the future than TVP asserts. A.I. gurus tell us we are in the first inning of the AI boom-insanity. If that is true, then NVDA has a bit longer to enjoy the sunshine. The moat is more real than TVP asserts - for MSFT, AMZN and AAPL to snap their fingers and just invent-develop an acceptable AI chip substitute seems somewhat fanciful. Me thinks the risk is much greater in shorting NVDA than owning NVDA.
Pete I profile picture
Pete I
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (729)
"So for the investment to be truly interesting with the short, you need it to drop at least 30-40%"

You expect Nvidia to drop 30-40%, in one year? Best of luck with that.
Edward J. Roche profile picture
Edward J. Roche
Today, 10:36 AM
Comments (9.18K)
Short Tesla instead.
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 10:35 AM
Comments (7.2K)
All things considered, you may be on to something. Would be really nice if NVDA filled that gap around 300. Good luck.
N
Nick Rygiel
Today, 10:34 AM
Comments (2)
No mention of CUDA and the strategic importance of it with HPC/AI?
Ryan Garcia profile picture
Ryan Garcia
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (65)
You have been shorting this since a year ago. How much money have you lost? Eventually you may be right but at that point you have lost all of your money. There are plenty of vulnerable companies out there, why picking on a falling knife?
Sighcopath profile picture
Sighcopath
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (4.58K)
AMD CEO which at best is 10% of the GPU market (more likely 2%-3% when the ARC GPU is added) told viewers yesterday that the market for AMD Server products (which include the new MI300 GPU) had moved from the $30 Billion estimate (June of 2023 number) to an estimated $40 Billion for 2024 of which AMD was expecting to receive $2 Billion. This would leave around $38 Billion for INTC and NVDA for 2024. The reason I bring this up is that I ran out of envelopes (I do my math on the back of old envelopes) trying to figure out how NVDA can continue to grow (or even produce) revenues through 2024 when they are projecting $20 Billion for next quarter. If the TAM is $40 Billion for next year and the quarterly revenue is $20 Billion for next quarter.... Heard that ChatGPT (running on NVDA GPU) was terrible at math. Could that explain why I can't get the math to work?
Cliff Hilton profile picture
Cliff Hilton
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (4.94K)
Are you using any real money to short the name?
z
zogs
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (52)
Short NVDA at your own peril. AI demand for the next 2 years is extremely underestimated. The AI innovation coming is an event dwarfing the invention of the internet, cell phones, and anything else in the last 30 years. Be a part of the future.
p
prema_donna
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (2.38K)
Way too many problems in this one to even count. Here's just a few:

1) Conflation of cloud computing market with GPU market. The author just acts like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are going to replace all H100/A100 GPUs with their own accelerators and then realize a bunch of profits. Are you kidding me? Their customers would revolt to other competitors, many of which have been invested by NVIDIA.

2) Equating HBM3 vs. HBM3e. The latter has a 50% higher data transfer rate than the former. This matters a lot when training LLMs, as memory is the main bottleneck on any AI cluster. It amounts to a 25%-35% reduction in training time, depending on the model and dataset. If these really were equal, SK Hynix wouldn't be the dominant memory provider in the data center, and its stock price would be way lower.

3) Vastly overestimating the strength of Huawei's GPU business. They're extremely behind. I know all about this industry as my paycheck depends on it. I've heard that they're roughly at the V100 performance level, which was released 6 years ago. Baidu and Alibaba purchased a very small number of Huawei's GPUs, and are still using NVIDIA's A800/H800/A100 GPUs for their model training needs. Besides, Huawei is so big and is in so many industries that it cannot compete effectively with NVIDIA (or even AMD and Intel) in this space.

4) Ok, this is an investment site, so enough nerd talk. The stop-gap advice is really bad. Recommended investors to wait for a 50% drop before closing their NVIDIA short means they need to double their money to break-even. Most short-sellers suggest far lower stop-gaps, oftentimes around 20%-25% or so.

5) The idea that a company growing as quickly as NVIDIA is, with a forward P/E that is actually cheaper than it was last year, in the most demanding market in the world is the top short pick in the market is the height of absurdity.

I'll close with this - from a guy who first bought NVIDIA in 2016 and has it as his largest position by far, having never sold a share, and works in this industry for a competitor....this article is full of bad advice. Don't fall for it!
wanster profile picture
wanster
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (6.02K)
From the bottom of the article:
"Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of NVDA"
ChuckXX profile picture
ChuckXX
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (6.43K)
Since you typed it in blue "The companys forward PE is 24" I assume you want to make a special "emphasis" on that point. A forward PE of 24 for a large cap true growth company such as NVDA actually is not expensive. After tip toeing in I now own 300 shares and Iam not selling. In for the true LONG HAUL.
Falestinee profile picture
Falestinee
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (315)
Hold and/or add.
F this meaningless article/rating.
microfocus274 profile picture
microfocus274
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (237)
Nvidia playbook, sell GPU's to crypto miners, crypto miners disappear, collude with PE firms and other large private investors about the release of OpenAI, 2 weeks after losing crypto revenue. Reposition the narrative around your company going all in on AI, seed a bunch of startups to make outsized financed purchases of your GPU's for AI, build up AR revenue to keep pumping up your earnings beats, buy back your stock at all time high prices, issue a tiny dividend to get your pumped up stock into all of the dividend index funds, providing further automatic buys.

Nvidia is proof that financial engineering can be taken to extreme levels without triggering any kind of SEC scrutiny. It has a track record of pulling this stuff off for 20 years. The history of its CFO's is a lineup of people complacent to the CEO's financial shenanigans, with 1 CFO resigning when Nvidia started doing poorly around 2010, due to "personal reasons". The company then spent years searching for a CFO who would play along with their CEO's financial alchemy until they finally landed upon the right CFO who would stretch their figures to the maximum.

This is my theory people are free to believe what they want, but looking at this company's history it would seem to be one of the most talented hedge fund companies of all time disguised as a chip manufacturer.
I
Indy72
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (721)
If Nvidia products were a commodity, you would have countless competitors manufacturing GPUs as it's an extremely lucrative market.

The reality is that only AMD is able to come up with somewhat competitive GPUs, clearly proving that the products are as far away from commodity as possible.
M
MarkSF1
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (26)
@Indy72 I beg to differ with you! AMD is introducing chips that are more powerful than the counterparts from Nvidia.
S
Snoopy86
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (177)
@MarkSF1 and what happens in 6 months when NVDA comes out with new, faster GPU? AMD and others are about 2-3 years behind NVDA innovation cycle.
M
MarkSF1
Today, 10:48 AM
Comments (26)
@Snoopy86 These companies will continue to leapfrog each other when it comes speed, power and efficiency.
264
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (651)
I'm going to totally disagree with you as the trend of a declining price to earnings ratio going forward is a negative towards your thesis. Second the lowest price target for 2024 from 46 analysts is 535.00 with the highest at 1100.00 with the median price at 642.50. I realize everyone has an opinion but the current price is even below the lowest twelve month target price. Keeping that in mind if you look at those involved in the AI market Nvidia is like the second lowest on a forward basis at this point which is silly considering there growth. Jensen said yesterday that they still plan on selling high end AI chips to China which I believe will occur in Q1 of 2024. That would take the current revenue estimate up another 23 billion from 88 billion to 110 billion. Currently your looking on 88 billion at the current margins 17.80 on earnings which in my opinion opens the door for Jensen to make a 40 billion dollar stock buyback next year unless he has some other golden opportunity in M & A.
W
WurmTP
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (226)
When the Author has a short position on the stock, yes, let me help it happen.
Very Long. I'm one of them that bought it 15 years ago.
