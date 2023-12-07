Michael M. Santiago

Since reporting Q3 results in early November, shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) have soared more than 20%. The second fiddle to Uber (UBER) in the U.S. has been under a lot of flak this year for losing market share (and ceding to Uber in several key markets), but Q3 - with its turnaround in gross bookings metrics and positive outlook for Q4 - restored investors' faith in the stock.

As we look at Lyft heading into 2024, however, the question for investors now is: can this recovery rally be sustained?

Data by YCharts

Why Lyft's recent rally may not be sustainable

I last wrote an update on Lyft in early September, when the stock was trading closer to $11 per share. At the time, my take on the company was mixed: while I applauded the company's improved profitability metrics, I was (and still remain) concerned about Lyft's lack of growth versus Uber.

My updated take on Lyft post-Q3: I remain neutral on the company. We'll discuss this in further detail in the next section, but the key gist here: while I am encouraged by signals of Lyft's bookings and active rider recovery, there's likely a large amount of promotional funding underneath the hood that is driving these results - which Lyft may not be able to sustain forever. One of the positive drivers that I like most about Lyft is its track record of strong expense management - but if it enters into a "pay to play" competition with Uber, it has much shallower pockets and will lose a price war.

A summary of the core risks I see for Lyft in the long term:

Lyft's growth pales Uber's, even at a much smaller scale. Lyft is about a quarter of Uber's scale and it's growing slower, and in a business that relies on network effects and economies of scale, this may prove to be dire if played out over time.

Lyft is about a quarter of Uber's scale and it's growing slower, and in a business that relies on network effects and economies of scale, this may prove to be dire if played out over time. Lyft has fewer cross-sell opportunities. Uber has branched out into delivery, which is a key service that Lyft cannot provide or bundle with its rideshare services, as Uber has begun to do with its Uber One membership program.

Uber has branched out into delivery, which is a key service that Lyft cannot provide or bundle with its rideshare services, as Uber has begun to do with its Uber One membership program. Insurance renewals are expected to throw a wrench in Lyft's profitability. Higher costs here may threaten the company's recent price-competition strategy with Uber.

All in all: while I don't think Lyft has substantial downside in the near term, I also don't see many near-term catalysts that can take the stock substantially higher.

Valuation is, at best, fair. At current share prices near $12, Lyft trades at a $4.80 billion market cap. After we net off the $1.67 billion of cash and $833.8 million of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $3.96 billion.

For next fiscal year FY24, Wall Street analysts are expecting Lyft to generate $4.92 billion in revenue, representing 12% y/y growth. Now, the good news is that Lyft notched a record adjusted EBITDA margin in its most recent quarter at ~8% of revenue. If we assume that EBITDA profile can hold through next year, adjusted EBITDA on FY24 would be roughly $393.4 million, and Lyft would trade at 10.1x EV/FY24 adjusted EBITDA.

There's risk on profitability, however, as revenue per active rider falls and contribution margins decay as well. The bottom line here: I don't see much incentive to taking a large position in Lyft. For a longer-term bet on the success of the rideshare space, I'm still banking on Uber to do substantially better.

Q3 download

Here's a look at the core metrics for Lyft in the third quarter, which the company released in early November:

Lyft key metrics (Lyft Q3 earnings deck)

At face value, this seems like a good-news quarter all across the board. Gross bookings rose 15% y/y to $3.55 billion, accelerating four points versus Q2's 11% y/y growth rate. Revenue growth also accelerated to 10% y/y growth to $1.16 billion, ahead of consensus' $1.14 billion (+8% y/y) expectations and accelerating over just 3% y/y growth in Q2.

Better yet, Lyft expects this bookings strength to continue into Q4, with 13-16% y/y expected growth in gross bookings.

Lyft guidance (Lyft Q3 earnings deck)

It's good news: until we consider two additional things. First, Uber is still growing much faster. Gross bookings in Uber's Mobility segment (the equivalent of Lyft's business) grew 31% y/y to $17.9 billion during the same timeframe.

Uber bookings trends (Uber Q3 earnings deck)

That's double the growth rate at 4x the scale! And that only emphasizes that Lyft continues to lose market share at a rapid pace to its much larger competitor.

Second: Lyft's revenue per active rider is shrinking, down -1% y/y to $51.67 in the most recent quarter. Contribution margins of 44.9% are also down 130bps y/y versus 47.2% in the third quarter of last year, reflecting lower profitability per ride. Perhaps even more concerning: Lyft plans to stop reporting many revenue-related metrics, including revenue per active rider, contribution margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of revenue. Of course, because Lyft will still provide active rider counts and adjusted EBITDA, it doesn't take a savvy investor to back-calculate those metrics independently. The company is citing its focus on growing gross bookings (rather than revenue) as a result of the change, but whenever a company stops reporting certain metrics or changing the framing of the story, it always calls into question whether management is expecting some aspects of the business to turn south.

We also wonder if heightened promotional activity is at play here in driving stronger gross bookings (we note that while Q4 is expected to see mid to high teens bookings growth, revenue is only expected in the mid-single digits). As a personal anecdote, I frequently get blasted by Lyft's "20% off your next 3 rides" emails - in fact, I can't remember the last Lyft ride I took that wasn't discounted.

Lyft adjusted EBITDA (Lyft Q3 earnings deck)

In Q3, Lyft produced a strong $92 million adjusted EBITDA, which was 2.6% of gross bookings (a 350bps y/y improvement versus -0.9% in the year-ago Q3). That margin is expected to decline to 1.4-1.6% in Q4. This may be a signal that in order to produce mid-teens bookings growth at all and compete with Uber, the company is needing to invest into customer promotions in order to encourage ridership.

Key takeaways

I continue to be skittish on Lyft as its growth continues to trail Uber. In a business that relies so much on economies of scale, I'm not certain that Lyft has secured the long term, and if it continues to fight on Uber's turf via price wars, its shallower pockets will deplete much quicker.