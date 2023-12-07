Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD Makes Definitive GenAI Statement

Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
Summary

Lately, whenever a major tech industry company hosts a large event, it almost inevitably ends up discussing their strategy and latest products focused on generative AI. Such was the case with major semiconductor provider AMD (NASDAQ:

Bob O'Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community.

Comments (6)

Sunil Shah profile picture
Sunil Shah
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (16.57K)
Great article summarising imp milestones - thanks

NO CHANGE IN LISA SU FORECAST

$2bn is her official forecast for AI related chips for 2024...and I agree AMD has a history of outperforming expectations.

"Advanced Micro Devices announced two new AI data center chips from its MI300 lineup: one focused on generative AI applications, and a second chip geared toward supercomputers. The version of the processor for generative AI, the MI300X, includes advanced high-bandwidth memory that improves performance. For next year, AMD has a "significant" supply of AI chips that is "well above" $2 billion worth, CEO Lisa Su said at a press briefing. "So there's a lot of supply that we have - let's call it reserved - and we have a lot of customers, well above the $2 billion as well," Su said.

Su says they HAVE the supply to match demand IF DEMAND SURGES
But $2bn is her official forecast for AI related chips for 2024

IMO AMD is a strong buy here.
Sighcopath profile picture
Sighcopath
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (4.58K)
The most interesting part of the presentation was the "ethernet" open protocol. AMD showcased a couple of MI300X devices that contained eight(8) MI300X GPU and announced that one of the AMD partners was immediately taking orders for the eight MI300X product. Made me think about the DGX product line NVDA has that allows for the daisy chaining of DGX A100 and DGX H100 boxes into super computing territory. When I saw the stand alone eight MI300X box I wondered if they would be able to compete with the NVIDIA DGX products. Then AMD spent 20 minutes with the market leaders of ethernet discussing the OPEN source communication ability of Ethernet. Is AMD attacking NVDA on much more than just the GPU product in AI? Was the ethernet part of the presentation done to show that the NVDA interconnect purchase of MLNX is being challenged with open source rather than proprietary interconnect code? This could be the REAL game changer for AMD. There is a reason that the USA gov't is upset with NVDA sales into China on the AI front and I am starting to think is is because of the ability of "daisy chaining" the NVDA GPU products into super computing capabilities! NVDA is being attacked on much more than one front in the open source as opposed to closed source IP products and by much more than just little old AMD!
stocks for profit
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (6.04K)
NVDA is facing competition for the first time in many years. AMD has lots of experience with chiplets while NVDA will just be starting on that learning curve. Industry players prefer choice not lock-in. Nobody wants to be held hostage by NVDA.

MI300 looks good. But AMD is challenging NVDA with a roadmap not a product. MI300 will be followed soon by AI beast MI400. Then MI500 and MI600. NVDA is standing in front of a tsunami while bragging their feet are still dry. NVDA's good old days are over.

None of these facts have been recognized by the market yet.
Hanna1
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (16)
Will be seeing amd in $160’s ? Or more ?
Falestinee profile picture
Falestinee
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (315)
I've been long AMD, but I am not getting carried away.
AMD AI chips lack NVDA's software/os edge.
(long NVDA as well)
jmacofearth
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (2)
Good stuff. Following now. Cheers.
