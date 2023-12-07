Scott Olson

Looking forward to 2024, first I must look at my disastrous prediction for 2023. I was by far the most bearish as at the time I felt the following:

Earnings were about to roll over for many companies as layoffs had started in the tech industry, interest costs were higher and higher costs were going to make it difficult for cost structures to be profitable, squeezing the consumer's ability to pay.

There would be an earnings multiple contraction due to the above to a level below historical average.

Obviously, neither of these have come to pass yet and being early is simply another way of being wrong. This article is going to look at why my expectations didn't occur and how those lessons and the current landscape can inform where we think the broad markets are going in 2024.

The Economy, Stupid

The biggest mistake I made was over-estimating the speed that interest rates would have on spending and the broad economy. With massive levels of refinancing done into 2021 at sub-3% mortgage rates, even though the 30-year rates are now over 7%, the number of consumers impacted by this jump in financing costs has been quite minimal. Only those with variable debt have really been impacted so far.

The incredible level of US government spending has also helped to buttress the economy, with the deficit nearly doubling to $1.7T in 2023. Even with inflation continuing to persist at about 4%, this spending has kept GDP growing over 5% well above what most people are experiencing with respect to their perceived quality of life. All of this has led earnings to remain steady, rather than decline as I had anticipated. Considering that a recession was near consensus last year and has been on the tip of everyone's tongue through 2023, the markets down 2022 had clearly priced a recession in that didn't come to pass and allowed earnings to serve as a backstop for the stock market.

This is not to say we didn't see cracks start to take effect in 2023. Silicon Valley Bank [SVB] and several others went under due to runs on the bank in March 2023 and we have started to see some disfunction in the treasury markets due to the massive amounts of issuances required to fund the US deficits with the 10-year bill touching 5%, a key psychological barrier. Whether these are outliers or the tip of an iceberg, it is too hard to tell. One would think that the pace of interest rate increases would influence larger portions of the economy, but the timing of these effects is clearly taking some time to play out.

The above also led to multiples to remain elevated with the market understandably being buoyed by the better economic performance; currently, the S&P is sitting at over a 25x earnings multiple. Understandably, this well exceeded my reversion estimate, compounding the forecasting error.

OK Great, So Now What for 2024?

If you have stuck with me so far, it is much appreciated. The first thing we want to look at is interest rates and trying to figure out their direction as this gives the market some idea on whether they can reduce the discounting of future earnings to a lower level. Recent market action has seemed to be speculating on a "pivot" by the Federal reserve to interest rate cuts.

In 2024, I see next to know chance of this happening for several reasons. First, inflation is nowhere near their 2% target as part of the Fed's dual mandate, currently sitting at roughly 4%, even with some "interesting" cost adjustments in the most recent print. Despite raising rates from the zero bound to 5%, inflation is now roughly double the rate it was prior. Second, the jobless rate remains below the same Fed level. On this front there does appear to be a number of headwinds starting to impact it, from falling job openings to rising bankruptcies. I do also believe that there is a structural shortage of workers due to the aging of the baby boomer generation that will offset economic weakness to some extent. Either way, both mandates are currently not being met by the Fed, so I certainly don't see a cut coming.

The other side to the question is do we see a chance that the Fed raises rates? If inflation accelerated or the animal spirits continue to ramp the stock market beyond the current levels, there is a chance, but I believe the Fed is also watching the impacts it had on Silicon Valley Bank and the Treasury market. In both those cases, I think the markets were serving warning that there is some fragility in the system which should discourage interest rate hikes. A re-acceleration of inflation would be the main risk to the Fed resuming rate increases.

If we look to corporate earnings for 2024, I believe they are likely going to be more resilient than some think. Some of this may be due to the continued graduated impact of the interest rate increases on both financing costs as well as costs throughout various supply chains. However, with the US going into an election cycle, I believe that accelerated levels of spending are going to continue at the government level which will continue to provide support to both the economy and earnings. I do think it is likely to see continued high levels of corporate bankruptcies as the higher financing environment starts to see its impacts spread. This should pressure employment levels and profitability levels as well. Discretionary spending is already being hit more with increased levels of spending being focused on essentials such as food, clothing, and rent.

Now if we look to the 2023 earnings levels I had assumed last year, I had assumed earnings at $214.68 due to inflationary impacts on earnings; the consensus forecast at the end of 2022 was $232.53 so I was quite bearish. If we look at where it looks to be ending up for 2023, this article has it at $220.79, missing consensus by over 5%, though better than I had anticipated. 2024 estimates now have S&P earnings for 2024 estimated at $245.75, which would be up 11% from 2023's levels. Without a massive topline growth, I struggle to see how the market will fashion this earnings growth. I think we get a very nominal increase in earnings, buoyed by government spending, but more in the 1-2% range. If we assume a 2% jump from last year, that places us at $225.21 for 2024 earnings.

Now from a multiple side, my learning lesson from 2023 is there needs to be some sort of catalyst for a re-rating down. As we noted above, this won't come from an earnings drop. I do think we see the realization that rates are not coming down, even in a presidential campaign, which will essentially see the optimistic forward earnings levels come down. Of course, I do believe there is a lot of latent fragility in the system that 2023's events showcased, whether from escalated financing costs for weaker entities or the erosion in value of interest-sensitive assets but I don't see this as occurring during a likely contentious political cycle. As a result, I only see a drop in the multiple from 25x to 20x. Combined with the earnings above, this puts my forecast for December 2024 for the S&P at $225.21 x 20 = 4,504.20.

