Rare Stock Picks In November 2023 - From 31 Discerning Analysts

November saw a relatively sustained market rally, and during the month some analysts presented their first Buy or Strong Buy recommendations in quite some time. Could these be of interest for your portfolio? Below is a list of November Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.

Crown Holdings ( NYSE: CCK - This materials company, whose favor has ebbed and flowed throughout the years, is tipped as a good opportunity by Equanimity Investing following a nearly 40% pullback from its March 2022 highs. - Crown Holdings: Profit Recovery, Inexpensively Priced

Frontline plc ( NYSE: FRO - Long-term Seeking Alpha Analyst Michael Roat cites the shift in the oil futures curve as one of his reasons for choosing the tanker shipping company as his pick for 2024. - Frontline: Top 2024 Long Position

Microsoft (MSFT) - Despite trading near its all-time high and approaching a $3 Trillion market cap, the software/tech giant with a foothold in AI is described by Lincoln Olson as still having a lot in front of it. - Microsoft: Still In The Early Innings

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE: SPHR - CFA Charterholder Kevin Mak is entertained by this live events company which he believes the market is underappreciating. - Sphere Continues To Dazzle, Markets Continue To Underprice

Inclusion Criteria: The above ideas were objectively compiled based on the set criteria. Exclusions include new Seeking Alpha writers, and stocks that were repeat recommendations by the contributor.

