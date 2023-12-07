Rare Stock Picks In November 2023 - From 31 Discerning Analysts
Summary
- Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Stock Picks series. Today we're highlighting November 2023 investment picks you may have missed.
- As you know, some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today's market environment.
- Featured in this series are investment ideas published in the last month from analysts who have made ONLY 1 Buy/Strong Buy stock recommendation in the past three months.
November saw a relatively sustained market rally, and during the month some analysts presented their first Buy or Strong Buy recommendations in quite some time. Could these be of interest for your portfolio? Below is a list of November Buy recommendations made by analysts who had no other bullish recommendations over the past 3 months.
For your directory assistance, we've classified the opportunities by sector.
Materials
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) - Analyst Cory Cramer presents their first buy recommendation in 6 months in choosing a contrarian opportunity on the large-cap chemical manufacturer. - I Recently Bought Albemarle And Here's My Strategy
- Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) - This materials company, whose favor has ebbed and flowed throughout the years, is tipped as a good opportunity by Equanimity Investing following a nearly 40% pullback from its March 2022 highs. - Crown Holdings: Profit Recovery, Inexpensively Priced
Services
- BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) - Commercial Landscape isn't a heavily trafficked investment area, but analyst Badsha Chowdhury, who's been issuing Hold ratings for months, found something he likes in Brightview. - BrightView Holdings: Recent Investment Inflow Can Change The Dynamics
Biotech
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) - The Canadian clinical biotech in the neurological disorder space was cited by Edward Zhang as a potential opportunity with trial data releases pending. Shares have rallied since. - Xenon Pharmaceuticals: Upcoming Phase Two Major Depressive Disorder Data Readout Represents An Opportunity
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) - Investors open to speculative biotech microcaps may like to read C.C. Abbott's analysis on this little followed company. - DURECT: Reading Into AHFIRM Mortality Rates
Shipping / Transportation
- Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) - Long-term Seeking Alpha Analyst Michael Roat cites the shift in the oil futures curve as one of his reasons for choosing the tanker shipping company as his pick for 2024. - Frontline: Top 2024 Long Position
- Okeanis Eco Tankers (OTCPK:OKENF) - Analyst GoldStreetBets Research returned with a buy recommendation in November on this lesser known tanker firm. - Okeanis Eco Tankers: A Soft Quarter, But The Long-Term Picture Is Unchanged
Technology
- Microsoft (MSFT) - Despite trading near its all-time high and approaching a $3 Trillion market cap, the software/tech giant with a foothold in AI is described by Lincoln Olson as still having a lot in front of it. - Microsoft: Still In The Early Innings
- Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) - Hedge Fund veteran Cobiaman presents their first buy recommendation in 8 months on the relatively unknown developer of software for the medical industry. - Weave Communications Is A Very Cheap SaaS Company With Accelerating Revenue Growth And A Resilient Customer Base
- AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) - The company famous for its app support software has momentum and a unique business model that has caught Chris Bazzle's eye. - AppLovin: A Mobile Advertising Powerhouse With Continuing Growth Potential
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) - Trading at a 52-week high, analyst Taylor Irwin thinks the shares of the cloud security firm are still attractive based on future potential. - Zscaler: Forward Growth And Operating Leverage Justify The Premium Price
ETFs
- Long-term Treasuries (TLT) - Veteran contributor Martin Vlcek returned after 6 years to declare that Treasuries deserve investors' attention. - TLT: Long-Dated U.S. Treasuries Are A Generational Buy
- Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BRW) - Analyst GV Strategies has flagged this bond CEF amid depressed sentiment in the closed-end fund space. - BRW: Accessing Saba Capital's CEF At A Ripe Time For Shareholder Activism
- iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) - ETF specialist Hedge Insider looks internationally and favours this pick. - IEFA: An Undervalued Non-U.S. Equity Fund
Real Estate / REITS
- Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) - CFA Charterholder Kevin Egan picked REIT merger target Spirit Reality as a special situations opportunity. Investors should note that SRC has risen more than 10% since the recommendation - REIT Merger Standoff: Spirit Realty The Clear Winner With A Low Risk Potential 18.5% Return
- Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) - Analyst Daniel Varga appreciates this REIT's diversification and disciplined acquisition approach, presenting his first buy recommendation since June. - Acadia Realty Trust: Navigating A Dynamic Market With A Strategic Portfolio
Retail
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) - Having spotted several good opportunities during the first half of 2023, King Lam Chan has only presented one buy recommendation in H2 in the beaten-up discount retail space. - Dollar General: The Surprising State Of Dollar Shop Stocks Offers Investors Rare Opportunities
- Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) - The relatively lesser-known supermarket chain is Enrique Garcia's first buy recommendation since March, and has been subject to a lot of bullish coverage in recent years. - Village Supermarket Is Gradually Expanding Its Real Estate Footprint
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRUY) - The founder of Greenskeeper Capital thinks a pullback in Luxury goods sentiment opens up an opportunity in this Swiss firm. - Richemont's Timeless Brands Offer An Attractive Investment Opportunity Following The Recent Sell-Off Across The Luxury Market
- Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) - Amid a share price resurgence, analyst Donovan Royal returns with his first article since 2020 to present this tiling retailer as a buy recommendation. - Tile Shop Holdings: Clear Winner In Home Improvement Space Once Housing Sector Turns Around
Pharma / Medical
- Merck & Co. (MRK) - Analyst Dividend Appreciator saw a pullback in the German pharma giant as an opportunity for income-seeking investors. - Merck Will Keep Your Retirement Income Healthy
- Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) - This health care equipment firm has seen steady growth and has earned a nod from analyst Tyler Maryott, who returns with his first recommendation since December 2022. - Inari Medical: Top Buy For End Of 2023 And 2024
Energy
- Spruce Power Holding Corp (NYSE:SPRU) - This lesser known microcap solar company is Dayton Investing's first Strong Buy pick in more than 3 years. - Spruce Point: Rare Net-Net Trading 50% Below Cash And Generating Cash
- Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) - Finance professional Option Generator finds value in this British-based industrial gas company. - Linde: When Explicit ROC Focus Equals Strong Outperformance
Online Retail
- Expedia (EXPE) - Travel stocks have seen a bit of an uptick recently, and analyst Ordinary Wealth likes this online travel booking leader. - Expedia Group - A $5 Billion Buyback Suggests That Michael Burry Could Be Right Again
Homebuilders
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) - Buyside firm ESP equity research, who has averaged 1 buy recommendation per year since 2019, thinks this small cap homebuilder is a deep value play. - Beazer Homes: Balance Sheet Improvements, And Undervalued
Industrials
- Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) - Not known for presenting deep dive analyses on single stocks, analyst Filing Scanner thinks management of this industrial firm is on the right track. - Is Xometry On A Path To Profitability
- Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCPK:PASTF) - Swiss family office Oyat Advisors sees this French automaker manufacturing support firm as a speculative idea for adventurous investors with access to European markets. - Plastic Omnium: Risky, But Huge Upside Potential On Uncertain Future Margin Expansion
- Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) - This industrial components firm is M. Wayne Toepke's first recommendation in more than a year. - Emerson Electric Staged For Growth After Focus On Automation
- Signify N.V. (OTCPK:SFFYF) - This Dutch LED and conventional lighting systems firm looks appealing to Damir Bobojanov, but beware of the low trading volume on the OTC. - Signify: The Past And Future Of Lighting, A Sound Portfolio Investment
Entertainment & Leisure
- Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) - CFA Charterholder Kevin Mak is entertained by this live events company which he believes the market is underappreciating. - Sphere Continues To Dazzle, Markets Continue To Underprice
Inclusion Criteria: The above ideas were objectively compiled based on the set criteria. Exclusions include new Seeking Alpha writers, and stocks that were repeat recommendations by the contributor.
Thanks for reading.
This account (SA Editor Jeffrey Fischer) will publish future iterations of this report in the upcoming months. If you missed our Rare Stock Picks from October, you can find it here.
