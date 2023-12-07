Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Huge Potential Behind Spotify's 17% Layoffs (Rating Upgrade)

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • Spotify recently laid off 17% of its workforce, a move that could kickstart major margin expansion.
  • Spotify is only worth a 1/5 of Netflix's valuation, despite having a larger user base and a premium subscriber count comparable to Netflix.
  • Leveraging AI to enhance personalized playlists aims to increase user engagement and retention, driving down costs, while the expansion of Spotify’s podcast and audiobook marketplace should gradually shift bargaining power.
  • Spotify, with its 26% user growth last quarter and higher revenue growth rates than Netflix, has significant potential for margin expansion and deserves a higher valuation.
New Ventures Taking Flight

imaginima

Layoffs Signal Positive Catalyst

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) made headlines on November 4th when they announced layoffs impacting 17% of their workforce. At first glance, this seems like bad news for investors. But after taking a closer look at their announcement and strategy, we think

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.2K Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

T
TripLiars
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (380)
This is a clear symptoms of a failing company. They grew with a help from other companies like Apple, backstabbed it and others and now laying off people who helped build the company. Clearly, not a good sign of future viability.
Benjamin Graham Cracker profile picture
Benjamin Graham Cracker
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (6.06K)
I'd love to see what could happen if Spotify bought a ticketing service to rival Ticketmaster...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPOT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPOT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPOT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.