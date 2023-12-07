Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: A Post Q3 Earnings Assessment

Bret Jensen
Summary

  • Today, we circle back on promising biopharma Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • The company posted better-than-expected Q3 results and has been the subject of more buyout speculation, and had its marketing partner file for approval in Japan for its flagship drug.
  • An updated analysis around Aurinia Pharmaceuticals follows in the paragraphs below.
History is written by the victors." - Winston Churchill.

Today, we are circling back on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH). Since our last article on this intriguing biopharma name in September, the company has posted better-than-expected

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AUPN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

V
Vedha0505
Today, 11:58 AM
Comments (19)
Retailers are very angry and annoyed with this stock. Institutions are finding it difficult to sell the shares at a higher price since retail buying is going down day by day. Ok, let's request some analysts to write positive articles to attract retailers.
MarineCorps profile picture
MarineCorps
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (374)
Although the company is merely 5 months into a strategic review, the filing of AUR200 and the recent hiring of a new sales leader with a diverse background (GSK & Horizon), it gives the impression that the company may be setting itself up to end the strategic review to go-it-alone. If an investor looks at January ‘24 stock options max pain is $8, it further leads one to speculate that JP Morgan healthcare conference comes and goes with no news.

M&A brings immediate value via a buyout, which is what all retail investors want, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that management wants that, nor the board.

I’m long invested but I am less hopeful of an immediate buyout with recent events.

Best of luck.
T
The Reasonable Man
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (818)
@MarineCorps well said. I’ve also been a long time shareholder and am really frustrated with the company’s lack of communication. Calls and emails to IR go unanswered and the CEO and Board seem to refuse to make any statements that would help boost she share price (PG doesn’t even address the performance of the stock during earnings calls). As we move from quarter to quarter without any update on the SR, I am really starting to believe that the announcement of the IR was done to prevent an EGM. Also, the settlement with MKT is also suspect. I’ll continue to stay long but can’t help feeling frustrated. Best to you
MarineCorps profile picture
MarineCorps
Today, 11:51 AM
Comments (374)
@The Reasonable Man now that Antoine with MKT is locked into a non disclosure agreement through AGM in October ‘24 there is no possibility of an EGM until after that ends. I doubt ILJIN, BlackRock or any fund pushes for an EGM.
T
The Reasonable Man
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (818)
@MarineCorps exactly. So we are left waiting for news from a CEO that lacks communication skills. What do you make of Foster being out on the board? Of all the people for Antoine to nominate, he chooses Foster?!
