Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equity CEFs: Blatant Disregard Of Reality In GGT

Dec. 07, 2023 11:11 AM ETThe Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT)SPY
Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Last month, the board of directors of the Gabelli Multimedia fund (GGT) once again ignored the obvious and kept GGT's quarterly distribution at $0.22/share.
  • Shareholders have celebrated that by bidding up GGT's market price back to a 70% market price premium, second highest of all CEFs currently.
  • But from my perch, neither GGT's board of directors or GGT's shareholders are dealing in reality and you only have to go back a few years to realize that.
  • In November 2020, I wrote an article pointing out that GGT's 10% NAV distribution policy was not being followed and it's been that way ever since.
  • So while GGT's $0.22/share has remained the same since then, GGT's NAV has dropped -50%, from $7.30/share when I wrote the article to $3.62/share today.

Dangerous Money Career Steps

Devrimb

Reality bites. Unless, of course, you're a shareholder of the Gabelli Multimedia Fund (NYSE:GGT), $6.13 closing market price, and you can ignore the reality of your fund dropping -50% of its assets over the last three years.

But plenty of

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

If you'd like to learn more about my services, please go to this link:

CEFs: Income +Opportunity

This article was written by

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
12.02K Followers

Douglas Albo has been a financial professional for 20+ years and a registered investment advisor over a decade. His background includes several years at Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley. He has been covering equity CEFs on Seeking Alpha for well over a decade as well.

Douglas is the leader of the investing group CEFs: Income + Opportunity where he provides coverage of the best ideas in equity CEFs. Features of the group include: analysis of tax-advantaged distribution funds, real time trading alerts and ideas, weekly performance spreadsheets, a portfolio guide updated every 2 weeks, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GGT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.