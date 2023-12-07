Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wheaton Precious Metals: Growth With Risks (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. released its Q3 earnings, reporting $223 million in revenue, $171 million in operating cash flow, and $116 million in net earnings.
  • The company has a strong cash balance of $834 million and no debt, with an additional $2 billion available under its revolving credit facility.
  • Wheaton recently made several acquisitions, including streams from Ivanhoe Mines' Platreef Project, BMC Minerals' Kudz Ze Kayah Project, and a gold stream from Dalradian Gold's Curraghinalt Project, adding complexity and potential risks to its production.
High Risk of Business decision making and risk analysis. Measuring level bar virtual, Risky business risk management control and strategy.

champpixs

Wheaton Precious Metals Update

In the latest update on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM), the company recently released its latest earnings report along with the announcement of an exciting $500 million streaming deal.

Reflecting on my previous coverage

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OR, WPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

s
stubsbixby
Today, 1:22 PM
Comments (14)
Maybe the best investment would be for WPM to buy OR.
j
joe poncakia
Today, 1:19 PM
Comments (169)
As a long time WPM shareholder I also was disappointed with the gambit in S. Africa. Just because it's not reported in the US media, the political situation as it relates to property rights and outright murder is out of control.
