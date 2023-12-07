Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exxon Mobil: Suriname Just Became Significant To The Future

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Petronas discovery in Suriname has the potential to double the basin development projects available for Exxon Mobil Corporation.
  • Suriname is supportive of the oil and gas industry and has no active border disputes.
  • Exxon Mobil and its partners can develop multiple FPSO projects simultaneously as needed.
  • A second partnership discovery makes it very possible that basin production growth will become significant to Exxon Mobil.
  • The market is seeing the value of discoveries in Suriname and Guyana because there is cash flow from operating FPSO's in Guyana.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has been developing the Guyana discoveries for some time. That is likely to continue as Guyana has some very strong allies that want Guyana just as it is now. In the meantime, Petronas

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
20.34K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

o
oilisgoingupsoon
Today, 1:36 PM
Comments (457)
Guyana discoveries on the border with Suriname are “gassy”.. the real question is the density of the oil and quantity of gas in the suriname discoveries. Gas increases the cost of development and Suriname has a diificult fiscal system ( which explains the slowness of fid of total/appache discoveries). There will not be joint development with guyana… but Suriname will benefit from experienced contractors in the region
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XOM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.