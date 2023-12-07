Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 07, 2023 12:33 PM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.62K Followers

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 7, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gregg Lampf - Vice President, Investor Relations

Gary Smith - President and Chief Executive Officer

James Moylan - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Amit Daryanani - Evercore ISI

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Karan Juvekar - Morgan Stanley

Ruben Roy - Stifel

Alex Henderson - Needham & Company

George Notter - Jefferies

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Michael Genovese - Rosenblatt Securities

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Ciena's Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Gregg Lampf, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Gregg Lampf

Thank you, Drew. Good morning and welcome to Ciena's 2023 fiscal fourth quarter and year-end results conference call. On the call today is Gary Smith, President and CEO; and Jim Moylan, CFO.

In addition to this call and the press release, we have posted to the Investors section of our website an accompanying investor presentation that reflects this discussion as well as certain highlighted items from the quarter and the year. Our comments today speak to our recent performance, our view on current market dynamics and drivers of our business as well as a discussion of our financial outlook.

Today's discussion includes certain adjusted or non-GAAP measures of Ciena's results of operations. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results is included in today's press release.

Before turning the call over to Gary, I'll remind you that during this call will be making certain

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CIEN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CIEN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.