BlackRock: Rating Downgrade, Yet I Am Still At A 'Buy'

Dec. 07, 2023 1:42 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)
Millennial Dividends
Summary

  • BlackRock is one of the largest asset managers in the world with AUM of $9.1 trillion.
  • Despite the industry facing headwinds with investors moving to money markets yielding 5% rather than investing in equities, BLK has seen growth in revenue and EPS alike.
  • With discussions around a potential rate cut gaining momentum, BLK's stock price surged, delivering a 1-month return of 13.6%.
  • This surge has pushed BLK's valuation above its 5-year averages, and I foresee no significant gains in the next 6 months, prompting me to downgrade the stock.
  • Yet, the company remains a dividend compounder, presently offering a yield of 2.64% alongside double-digit dividend growth and a healthy payout ratio.
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) stands as one of the most influential asset management firms globally, overseeing trillions of dollars in assets for individual investors, institutions, and governments.

For me, it's a favorite among publicly traded asset managers, precisely because size matters in this

I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Comments

