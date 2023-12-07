Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is The U.S. Stock Market Set To Break Out Of Its Trading Range?

Dec. 07, 2023 1:59 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), SP500ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, VO, MDY, IJH, BMVP, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, SMDY, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, XMVM, XMLV, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, LSAT, FSMO, RSPT, TLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT1 Comment
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.19K Followers

Summary

  • For much of the past month and a half, the S&P 500 Index has rallied, recovering all the lost ground from the summer/fall correction.
  • Upside momentum has stalled at roughly the 4550 to 4600 range.
  • Although expectations for lower rates have provided support for stocks recently, there’s a possible downside.

Business and stock exchange data on the screen.

Torsten Asmus

For much of the past month and a half, the S&P 500 Index has rallied, recovering all the lost ground from the summer/fall correction. The market is currently trading at just below its July high. A decisive rise above this level would

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.19K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
Just Some Guy
Today, 2:17 PM
Comments (11.43K)
That's a very short-term perspective. Over 5 years the weekly 200ma has been steadily climbing. However, fwiw, the charts do seem to have done the setup that would allow a short-term breakout to at least a slightly higher range, LOL.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.