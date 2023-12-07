Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
5 Dividend Growth Stocks To Consider Buying

Dec. 07, 2023 2:25 PM ETGILD, KFY, MAN, QCOM, RL
Summary

  • Korn Ferry, Gilead Sciences, Qualcomm, Ralph Lauren, and Manpower are identified as five companies with high dividend yields and strong capacity for future dividend increases.
  • Korn Ferry is a leader in leadership and talent consulting services with significant growth opportunities.
  • Gilead Sciences has pivoted towards new products and acquisitions to improve its outlook, though it still faces headwinds from COVID-related revenue decline.
  • Qualcomm is well-positioned for growth with its strong patent portfolio and strength in 5G technology. Ralph Lauren aims to improve its omni-channel selling capabilities and digital presence.
  • Korn Ferry recently raised its dividend in a big way. Could the other four be next with big dividend increases?

By Valuentum Analysts

Dividend growth investing has probably never been more popular than it is today. We like to evaluate a company’s dividend on a forward-looking basis via the Dividend Cushion ratio that is driven by the discounted

We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

