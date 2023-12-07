Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Frontline And Euronav Deal: Good Deal For Frontline, But Both Are Above Their Fair Value

Dec. 07, 2023 2:30 PM ETEuronav NV (EURN) Stock, FRO StockINSW, OKENF
Oriol Madaula profile picture
Oriol Madaula
32 Followers

Summary

  • Frontline is set to become the largest publicly traded tanker company through the acquisition of 24 VLCC tankers from Euronav.
  • The deal grants the Saverys family control over Euronav, which is viewed as a negative by shareholders.
  • Both Euronav and Frontline are trading above their fair value and peers' valuation, suggesting better value in some peers.

Aerial top view Oil ship tanker carier oil from refinery on the sea.

Suriyapong Thongsawang

Investment Thesis

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO) just closed a deal, putting an end to their dispute. As part of the agreement, Frontline will acquire Euronav's 24 newest VLCCs and divest their 26.12% stake to CMB. This transaction will

This article was written by

Oriol Madaula profile picture
Oriol Madaula
32 Followers
Oriol Madaula is an experienced actuary with a strong interest in value investing and a practical approach to the financial world. He holds a Master's degree in Actuarial and Financial Sciences from the University of Barcelona. With a background in the insurance and financial sectors, he has also ventured into consultancy and banking roles in Spain and the United Kingdom. Oriol's investment approach is distinctly centered on value investing, with a particular focus on the shipping sector and a macroeconomic perspective. He manages both long and short positions and employs options for hedghing proposoes and to optimize investment returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OKENF, INSW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EURN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EURN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRO
--
EURN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.