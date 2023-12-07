Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.62K Followers

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 7, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Walker - Vice President, Investor Relations

Todd Vasos - Chief Executive Officer

Kelly Dilts - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Seth Sigman - Barclays

Michael Lasser - UBS

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett

Operator

Good morning. My name is Robert, and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the Dollar General’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today is Thursday, December 7, 2023. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded. Instructions for listening to the replay of the call are available in the company’s earnings press release issued this morning.

Now, I’d like to turn the conference over to Mr. Kevin Walker, Vice President of Investor Relations. Kevin, you may now start your conference.

Kevin Walker

Thank you and good morning, everyone. On the call with me today are Todd Vasos, our CEO; and Kelly Dilts, our CFO. Our earnings release issued today can be found on our website at investor.dollargeneral.com under News and Events.

Let me caution you that today’s comments include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements about our financial guidance, strategy, initiatives, plans, goals, priorities, opportunities, expectations or beliefs about future matters and other statements that are not limited to historical fact. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These factors include, but are not limited to, those identified in our earnings release issued this morning, under Risk Factors in our 2023 Form 10-K filed on March 24, 2023 and any later filed periodic report and in the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.