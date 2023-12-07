Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.62K Followers

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call December 7, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Jenkins - Executive Chairman

Roger Shannon - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Lakeland Industries Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. During today's call, we will make statements relating to our goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects and management's expectations for future performance that constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws.

Any such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations based upon currently available information and are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in our SEC filings. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this call.

During today's call, we will discuss financial measures derived from our financial statements that are not determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. A reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP measures discussed on this call to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is presented in our earnings release.

At this time, I would like to introduce you to your host for this call, Lakeland Industries' Executive Chairman, Jim Jenkins, Mr. Jenkins, the floor is yours.

Jim Jenkins

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for our third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. I would like to begin today's call by thanking and celebrating our Lakeland team members across the company with our commitment to delivering our strategic initiatives during the quarter. These efforts have helped drive revenue growth in key

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LAKE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LAKE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.